Bogoslof Volcano Erupts Again in Alaska

Bogoslof volcano erupted three times in a week and continuously produced ash. The volcano happened in Aleutian Islands. The volcano raised aviation color code that is 60 miles west of Unalaska to red, and the status became warning at 11.15 a.m. after the short eruption was reported.

The Alaska Volcano Observatory staff reported the volcano after finding ash emissions. The emission occurred at about 10.37 a.m. according to Alaska Time. There was a major storm in the area, said John Lyons who is geophysicist at the observatory.

The coast guards reported the event that remained for an hour and seven minutes, but the visual observations were missing, because it was cloudy, said Lyons.

He also said that the forecasted winds would take the ash over water to the northeast that would prevent ash fall in Alaska. The weather service tracked several issues related to Bogoslof, including lightning that was recorded near volcano.

The experts expected a trio of low pressure system that will form a single system near north Island by Sunday afternoon. The storms will keep Bogoslof ash from falling, said Michael Kutz who is meteorologist at NWS.

Kutz said that one system is creeping over Dutch harbor, and another near Adak, whereas the third one is near the end of the chain. He also said that if it continued to south, we will see ash in the Aleutian chain.

Volcano ash clouds were detected over Bering Sea by the anchorage office. Bering Sea is located in the north of Aleutians to the west of Nunivak Island.

Another aviation meteorologist named Joshua Maloy said that the officials found difficulty in detecting the ash on Friday due to clouds in that area. However, the plum would get weak. The experts are continuously detecting Volcano’s affects in the area, so they can preplan to deal with any danger.