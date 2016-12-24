Best Smartphones for CES 2017

Consumers Electronics Show (CES) 2017 will be the highlight of the year 2017 for sure. A number of electronic makers are coming to the CES 2017 in order to launch the best kind of mobile phones in the event. A number of handsets are being launched by many companies with latest technology.

Here is the list of all the phones that will be announced in the event.

Asus just confirmed that they will be attending the CES 2017 in the right kind of fashion. The company will be launching the phones in the Zenovation conference at the event. It will use two new phones that are ZenphoneR and Zoom 3innovative. The smartphones will be launched under the Zen series of Asus.

Honor





Honor is the company that will be launching its new product too. The company is going to unveil a new smartphone too which will be launched on Tuesday 3rd January. No details have been given about the new phone.

Honor is the sub branch of Huawei which offer mid ranged phones that are affordable for most crowd.

It’s been a little while since LG has launched a new phone. Where we are hoping to see the LG G6 smartphone later in 2017, it might be possible that we might see new mid-range phones soon by the company in market. The company is going to launch new phones of K series among the LG stylus phablet named Stylus 3 as well. These phones will have screen size from 4.5 inches to 5.5 inches. While the phablet will be offered in the screen size of 5.7 inches. It will have a 32GB of internal storage and fingerprint scanner at the back of phone.

Sony is offering two new brand new smartphones in the CES 2017. The phones will have display size of 5.2 and 5.5 inches. The older models had 5.5 inches in the HD version. The new phone will have 4K screen only the actual reveal will tell how it looks like when held in hand.





The Chinese smartphone manufacturer ZTE is attending the CES as well. The ZTE phones are not sold in UK thus it might be the first time for the users in UK to use these.





TCL is coming to the CES 2017 and it was teased ahead of the event that it will be showcasing a new model by BlackBerry. It’s been ages since BB launched a new phone in the market. After the immense popularity of touchscreen phones, the QWERTY phones by BlackBerry lost their charm and had to go on low sales. However it looks like TCL and BB have joined hands in order to introduce a new technology regarding phones. They have delivered a teaser that stated an arrival of a new QWERTY phone by company.

RCA

RCA is going to launch new phones at the CES 2017 too. The company is all set to introduce a number of smartphones. It is regarded that RCA will launch dual sim phones in the event. Along with that the company will offer two new tablets in the CES 2017 as well. RCA 12.2 inches Android 2 in 1 and RCA 12.2 inched Windows 2 in 1 are both the tablets to be introduced here.

The company is off to launch 6 new smartphones that are all going to be dual sim in nature and the screen size will be between 5 inches to 6 inches.

There might be other new product and smartphones launch at the event too.