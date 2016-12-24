Bad Moms Christmas Set For November 2017 Release

After the commercial success of the women centric comedy, Bad Moms starring Mila Kunis as Amy Mitchell, Kristen Bell as Kiki and Kathryn Hahn as Carla Dunkler as three mothers who were stressed from their personal lives and decided to go out on an all-nighter. With shenanigans of the night and the upcoming days, the Bad Moms’ movie won hearts of the audience.

Don't Miss: Amazon Echo, Dot, Fire and Kindle on Sale at Black Friday Prices

Its success did not go unnoticed by STX Entertainment who got on board with the idea of making a sequel for the movie. Duo Jon Lucas and Scott Moore said back in October that they were going to make Bad Moms 2 a possibility and they have accomplished their goal within 2 months. They’ll be returning to write the script of the movie which is titled A Bad Moms Christmas.

The story will see our three moms deal with the stress of the most celebrated holiday while their own mothers are in town for the festivities. Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell and Kathryn Hahn are excited to team up once again as the castings for their moms will begin soon. Suzanne Todd is attached to produce and Bill Block will executive produce.

Kristen Bell took to Twitter with a little message of her own to announce the sequel. The message features a Christmas themed message in which she is calling out all Bad Moms. It says that between all the shopping, gift wrapping, cleaning, cooking and many other chores, they should hang in there and these ‘bad bitches’ had their back.

Get ready. It's about to get festive as a mother. A BAD MOMS CHRISTMAS coming for ya winter 2017! #BadMomsXmas pic.twitter.com/JAkR1EXrTz— Kristen Bell (@IMKristenBell) December 24, 2016

The movie is scheduled to release on November 3rd, 2017. The other movie which is scheduled to release on that date is Marvel’s Thor Rognarok which is very different from the Bad Moms genre which is not going to interfere with the target audience turnout.