 
 

Bad Moms Christmas Set For November 2017 Release

Posted: Dec 24 2016, 9:45am CST | by , in News | Latest Movie News

 

Bad Moms Christmas Set For November 2017 Release
  • Bad Moms 2 Has Been Finalized for Next Year’s Release
 

Don't Miss: Best Holiday Deals on Sale Today

A Bad Moms Christmas is scheduled to release in November 2017

After the commercial success of the women centric comedy, Bad Moms starring Mila Kunis as Amy Mitchell, Kristen Bell as Kiki and Kathryn Hahn as Carla Dunkler as three mothers who were stressed from their personal lives and decided to go out on an all-nighter. With shenanigans of the night and the upcoming days, the Bad Moms’ movie won hearts of the audience.

Don't Miss: Amazon Echo, Dot, Fire and Kindle on Sale at Black Friday Prices

Its success did not go unnoticed by STX Entertainment who got on board with the idea of making a sequel for the movie. Duo Jon Lucas and Scott Moore said back in October that they were going to make Bad Moms 2 a possibility and they have accomplished their goal within 2 months. They’ll be returning to write the script of the movie which is titled A Bad Moms Christmas.

The story will see our three moms deal with the stress of the most celebrated holiday while their own mothers are in town for the festivities. Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell and Kathryn Hahn are excited to team up once again as the castings for their moms will begin soon. Suzanne Todd is attached to produce and Bill Block will executive produce.

Kristen Bell took to Twitter with a little message of her own to announce the sequel. The message features a Christmas themed message in which she is calling out all Bad Moms. It says that between all the shopping, gift wrapping, cleaning, cooking and many other chores, they should hang in there and these ‘bad bitches’ had their back.

The movie is scheduled to release on November 3rd, 2017. The other movie which is scheduled to release on that date is Marvel’s Thor Rognarok which is very different from the Bad Moms genre which is not going to interfere with the target audience turnout.

Comments

You May Like

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Martin Scorsese’s Silence Depicts the Christmas’ Torment and the Hope of Faith

Martin Scorsese’s Silence Depicts the Christmas’ Torment and the Hope of Faith

17 hours ago, 4:00pm CST

Rogue One Will Top on Christmas Weekend

Rogue One Will Top on Christmas Weekend

18 hours ago, 3:24pm CST

Apple lists Top 5 best-selling Holiday Movies on iTunes

Apple lists Top 5 best-selling Holiday Movies on iTunes

1 day ago, 1:05am CST

Denis Villeneuve to Direct the Dune Reboot

Denis Villeneuve to Direct the Dune Reboot

1 day ago, 10:53am CST

Best Smartphones for CES 2017

Best Smartphones for CES 2017

31 minutes ago

Bogoslof Volcano Erupts Again in Alaska

Bogoslof Volcano Erupts Again in Alaska

2 hours ago

Six New Mysterious Radio Energy Blasts are Signals from Aliens

Six New Mysterious Radio Energy Blasts are Signals from Aliens

2 hours ago

Thinking With Hands can Help Find New Ways of Solving Problems

Thinking With Hands can Help Find New Ways of Solving Problems

2 hours ago

Stressed Snakes are More Likely to Bite

Stressed Snakes are More Likely to Bite

3 hours ago

World&#039;s Smallest Snowman is Less Than 3 Microns Tall

World's Smallest Snowman is Less Than 3 Microns Tall

3 hours ago

China Claims Successful Testing of EM Drive in Space

China Claims Successful Testing of EM Drive in Space

6 hours ago

Ant-Like Bees Discovered in North American Deserts

Ant-Like Bees Discovered in North American Deserts

6 hours ago

NES Classic Spotted In Stock at Select ToysRUs, Target, GameStop, Walmart and Best Buy Stores

NES Classic Spotted In Stock at Select ToysRUs, Target, GameStop, Walmart and Best Buy Stores

8 hours ago

Almost 10,000 Metric Tons of Plastic Enter Great Lakes Every Year: Study

Almost 10,000 Metric Tons of Plastic Enter Great Lakes Every Year: Study

9 hours ago

CES 2017: LG Smart Home Appliances Coming Deep Learning Technology

CES 2017: LG Smart Home Appliances Coming Deep Learning Technology

16 hours ago, 5:02pm CST

Best Holiday Deals



Holiday Gift Deals

Today's Best Holiday Sales

Find Hatchimals on Sale

Find NES Classic on Sale


Featured News

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Hatchimals in Stock at ToysRUs Stores on Sunday Dec. 18: Updates from the Lines

Hatchimals in Stock at ToysRUs Stores on Sunday Dec. 18: Updates from the Lines

 
Super Bowl 2017 Advertisers

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

Amazon Devices on Sale like It&#039;s Black Friday: Echo, Dot, Tap, Fire and Kindle Deals

Amazon Devices on Sale like It's Black Friday: Echo, Dot, Tap, Fire and Kindle Deals



Latest Movie News

Martin Scorsese’s Silence Depicts the Christmas’ Torment and the Hope of Faith

Martin Scorsese’s Silence Depicts the Christmas’ Torment and the Hope of Faith

17 hours ago, 4:00pm CST

Rogue One Will Top on Christmas Weekend

Rogue One Will Top on Christmas Weekend

18 hours ago, 3:24pm CST

Apple lists Top 5 best-selling Holiday Movies on iTunes

Apple lists Top 5 best-selling Holiday Movies on iTunes

1 day ago, 1:05am CST

Denis Villeneuve to Direct the Dune Reboot

Denis Villeneuve to Direct the Dune Reboot

1 day ago, 10:53am CST

More Latest Movie News Stories


Latest News

Best Smartphones for CES 2017

Best Smartphones for CES 2017

31 minutes ago

Bogoslof Volcano Erupts Again in Alaska

Bogoslof Volcano Erupts Again in Alaska

2 hours ago

Six New Mysterious Radio Energy Blasts are Signals from Aliens

Six New Mysterious Radio Energy Blasts are Signals from Aliens

2 hours ago

Thinking With Hands can Help Find New Ways of Solving Problems

Thinking With Hands can Help Find New Ways of Solving Problems

2 hours ago

More Latest News


The Hottest Gadgets of the Year

The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Holiday Gifts 2016

The Holiday Gifts 2016 are here. Find deals on the hottest Holiday gifts in tech as well as guides to find the hottest holiday gifts including Hatchimals and NES Classic.