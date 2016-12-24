 
 

See Michael Fassbender First Look In Alien: Covenant

Posted: Dec 24 2016, 10:36am CST

 

See Michael Fassbender First Look in Alien: Covenant
  Michael Fassbender Features in the New Picture for Alien Covenant
 

Michael Fassbender features in a very different and unique promotional image for the Alien Covenant

All Prometheus fans remember Michael Fassbender’s David, an android who became the single-handed force for the demise of the Prometheus and its crew. At the end, we saw that Elizabeth Shaw played by Noomi Rapace was the only human left and she rode off with just David’s head.

So, it was an exciting prospect when it was announced that Michael Fassbender was reprising his role as David in the upcoming Alien: Covenant. Alien: Covenant is Ridley Scott’s next project in the original Alien trilogy which featured Sigourney Weaver as Ellen Ripley. Ripley became one of the most celebrated characters in sci-fi alien genre and Alien: Covenant is the next step in the story that takes place in the future.

Set after Prometheus and before the original Alien trilogy, Alien: Covenant features, Guy Pearce, James Franco, Katherine Waterston, Demian Bichir, Billy Crudup, and Danny McBride.

The movie has been releasing official promotional images from the movie which feature a lot of Katherine Waterston character as a young Cadet who seems poised with a weapon in hand, Movieweb reported. Other images are pretty much along the same themes.

Except perhaps that latest image featuring Michael Fassbender’s David. On the official Twitter page of the movie, an image of David sitting next to a piano in a white, sterile room is the cleanest and the most immaculate image of the lot. It is creepy in a way even seeing that David might be in an environment that is so different from the rest of the characters.

It is even suggestive that either David is some kind of a prisoner or experiment subject, or someone in control. The latter situation being worst as we remember that the last time David made decisions, it ended up in everyone dying. The image is chilling for all the Alien fans out there.

The Author


M. Affan

 

 

