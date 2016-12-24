Baby Driver First Look Shows Jamie Foxx and Jon Hamm

Edgar Wright is back! For all the fans of the Edgar Wright who were disappointed when the director had a fallout with Marvel and left the Ant-Man project can now rejoice as Wright brings us a brand-new movie.

Don't Miss: Top 100 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016 Photos

The director of some of the best new genre of comedy packed action movie including the Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz and The World’s End featuring Simon Pegg and Nick Frost in some really great roles.

After Ant-Man, the director now brings us a new movie titled Baby Driver. The movie tells the story of getaway driver Baby played by Ansel Elgort who suffers from tinnitus, an ailment that produces ringing in the ears. Baby uses a constant soundtrack of music to drown the ringing out.

After falling in love with Deborah played by Lily James, he decides it’s time to leave his life of crime behind, only to realize that getting out isn’t as easy as he thought. The movie is based around the soundtrack list which Wright says is constituent of 35 songs varying from popular hits to more eccentric collection, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Wright says that he had always wanted to make a movie around music. He also said that this movie will not be a comedy like his previous movies. He said that there will be comedic elements but not over dominant one.

The fans got to see the promotional images for the movie. One consists of a close-up of Ansel as Baby with his headphones on and looking grim. We also see Jamie Foxx in the driving seat. In the other picture, we get a clear look at 4 characters including Ansel’s Baby, Lily’s Deborah in a white top, jeans and baby pink sweater. Jamie Foxx looks eccentric in a red silk printed jacket and matching shirt while Ansel and Jon Hamm are wearing a more casual garb.

Jon Hamm also looks really cool without a suit and in a flannel dark shirt with a dark jacket and shaved sides. It looks interesting and we cannot wait till Summer of next year when the movie is scheduled to release.