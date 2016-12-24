 
 

Baby Driver First Look Shows Jamie Foxx And Jon Hamm

Posted: Dec 24 2016, 10:50am CST | by , in News | Latest Movie News

 

Baby Driver First Look Shows Jamie Foxx and Jon Hamm
Credit: Entertainment Weekly
  • Jamie Foxx and Jon Hamm Feature in New Image for Edgar Wright’s Baby Driver
 

Don't Miss: Best Holiday Deals on Sale Today

Jamie Foxx and Jon Hamm make their first break in the image of Edgar Wright’s Baby Driver looking very different

Edgar Wright is back! For all the fans of the Edgar Wright who were disappointed when the director had a fallout with Marvel and left the Ant-Man project can now rejoice as Wright brings us a brand-new movie.

Don't Miss: Top 100 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016 Photos

The director of some of the best new genre of comedy packed action movie including the Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz and The World’s End featuring Simon Pegg and Nick Frost in some really great roles.

After Ant-Man, the director now brings us a new movie titled Baby Driver. The movie tells the story of getaway driver Baby played by Ansel Elgort who suffers from tinnitus, an ailment that produces ringing in the ears. Baby uses a constant soundtrack of music to drown the ringing out.

After falling in love with Deborah played by Lily James, he decides it’s time to leave his life of crime behind, only to realize that getting out isn’t as easy as he thought. The movie is based around the soundtrack list which Wright says is constituent of 35 songs varying from popular hits to more eccentric collection, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Wright says that he had always wanted to make a movie around music. He also said that this movie will not be a comedy like his previous movies. He said that there will be comedic elements but not over dominant one.

The fans got to see the promotional images for the movie. One consists of a close-up of Ansel as Baby with his headphones on and looking grim. We also see Jamie Foxx in the driving seat. In the other picture, we get a clear look at 4 characters including Ansel’s Baby, Lily’s Deborah in a white top, jeans and baby pink sweater. Jamie Foxx looks eccentric in a red silk printed jacket and matching shirt while Ansel and Jon Hamm are wearing a more casual garb.

Jon Hamm also looks really cool without a suit and in a flannel dark shirt with a dark jacket and shaved sides. It looks interesting and we cannot wait till Summer of next year when the movie is scheduled to release.

Comments

You May Like

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

See Michael Fassbender First Look in Alien: Covenant

See Michael Fassbender First Look in Alien: Covenant

14 minutes ago

Bad Moms Christmas Set For November 2017 Release

Bad Moms Christmas Set For November 2017 Release

1 hour ago

Martin Scorsese’s Silence Depicts the Christmas’ Torment and the Hope of Faith

Martin Scorsese’s Silence Depicts the Christmas’ Torment and the Hope of Faith

18 hours ago, 4:00pm CST

Rogue One Will Top on Christmas Weekend

Rogue One Will Top on Christmas Weekend

19 hours ago, 3:24pm CST

Elon Musk Says New Tesla Autopilot is Coming Next Week

Elon Musk Says New Tesla Autopilot is Coming Next Week

7 minutes ago

Best Smartphones for CES 2017

Best Smartphones for CES 2017

1 hour ago

Bogoslof Volcano Erupts Again in Alaska

Bogoslof Volcano Erupts Again in Alaska

3 hours ago

Six New Mysterious Radio Energy Blasts are Signals from Aliens

Six New Mysterious Radio Energy Blasts are Signals from Aliens

3 hours ago

Thinking With Hands can Help Find New Ways of Solving Problems

Thinking With Hands can Help Find New Ways of Solving Problems

3 hours ago

Stressed Snakes are More Likely to Bite

Stressed Snakes are More Likely to Bite

4 hours ago

World&#039;s Smallest Snowman is Less Than 3 Microns Tall

World's Smallest Snowman is Less Than 3 Microns Tall

4 hours ago

China Claims Successful Testing of EM Drive in Space

China Claims Successful Testing of EM Drive in Space

7 hours ago

Ant-Like Bees Discovered in North American Deserts

Ant-Like Bees Discovered in North American Deserts

7 hours ago

NES Classic Spotted In Stock at Select ToysRUs, Target, GameStop, Walmart and Best Buy Stores

NES Classic Spotted In Stock at Select ToysRUs, Target, GameStop, Walmart and Best Buy Stores

9 hours ago

Almost 10,000 Metric Tons of Plastic Enter Great Lakes Every Year: Study

Almost 10,000 Metric Tons of Plastic Enter Great Lakes Every Year: Study

10 hours ago

Best Holiday Deals



Holiday Gift Deals

Today's Best Holiday Sales

Find Hatchimals on Sale

Find NES Classic on Sale


Featured News

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Hatchimals in Stock at ToysRUs Stores on Sunday Dec. 18: Updates from the Lines

Hatchimals in Stock at ToysRUs Stores on Sunday Dec. 18: Updates from the Lines

 
Super Bowl 2017 Advertisers

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

Amazon Devices on Sale like It&#039;s Black Friday: Echo, Dot, Tap, Fire and Kindle Deals

Amazon Devices on Sale like It's Black Friday: Echo, Dot, Tap, Fire and Kindle Deals



Latest Movie News

See Michael Fassbender First Look in Alien: Covenant

See Michael Fassbender First Look in Alien: Covenant

14 minutes ago

Bad Moms Christmas Set For November 2017 Release

Bad Moms Christmas Set For November 2017 Release

1 hour ago

Martin Scorsese’s Silence Depicts the Christmas’ Torment and the Hope of Faith

Martin Scorsese’s Silence Depicts the Christmas’ Torment and the Hope of Faith

18 hours ago, 4:00pm CST

Rogue One Will Top on Christmas Weekend

Rogue One Will Top on Christmas Weekend

19 hours ago, 3:24pm CST

More Latest Movie News Stories


Latest News

Elon Musk Says New Tesla Autopilot is Coming Next Week

Elon Musk Says New Tesla Autopilot is Coming Next Week

7 minutes ago

See Michael Fassbender First Look in Alien: Covenant

See Michael Fassbender First Look in Alien: Covenant

14 minutes ago

Bad Moms Christmas Set For November 2017 Release

Bad Moms Christmas Set For November 2017 Release

1 hour ago

Best Smartphones for CES 2017

Best Smartphones for CES 2017

1 hour ago

More Latest News


The Hottest Gadgets of the Year

The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Holiday Gifts 2016

The Holiday Gifts 2016 are here. Find deals on the hottest Holiday gifts in tech as well as guides to find the hottest holiday gifts including Hatchimals and NES Classic.