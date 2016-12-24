How To Jail Break iOS 10/10.1.1 On Supported Devices Using Mach_Portal + Yalu

Here is a guide on how to jail break iOS 10 and iOS 10.1.1 on supported devices using mach_portal + Yalu Jailbreak and Cydia impactor. Before we start you should know that the jailbreak is beta and semi-untethered in nature. This means you should expect to face some bugs and will be required to put it back in jailbreak mode after every reboot.

Don't Miss: Super Bowl 2017 Ads

Supported devices and firmware required:

• iPhone 7/7 Plus running iOS 10.1 or iOS 10.1.1

• iPhone6s/6s Plus running iOS 10.0.1-10.1.1

• iPad Pro running iOS 10.0.1-10.1.1.

• Yalu iOS jailbreak IPA file by Luca Todesco

• Cydia Impactor, download from cydiaimpactor.com.

• A free or developer Apple ID. If you don’t have one you can register for a free Apple ID from appleid.apple.com.

• Make sure you have the Latest version of iTunes.

• You should have a computer running either on Windows or macOS.

Now here is what you have to do. The instructions are given below in simple steps :

Step 1: Use a Lightning/USB cable to connect supported iPhone or iPad to the computer

Step 2: You should have a complete backup of your data in case of any loss during or after jailbreak.

Step 3: Disable Passcode/Touch ID by going on Settings > Touch ID & Passcode.

Step 4: Make sure you Disable FindmyiPhone on your device from Settings > iCloud > Find My iPhone.

Step 5: Launch the Cydia Impactor.

Step 6: Drag and drop the Yalu IPA file on o the Cydia Impactor.

Step 7: when Cydia Impactor prompts you enter your Apple ID

Step 8: wait for Cydia Impactor to install the jail break app on your device

Step 9: Once you have installed, disconnect the device from computer and go to Settings > General > Profile(s) & Device Management .Trust again on the certificate you used to install this jailbreak app

Step 10: launch the “mach_portal” jailbreak app from the Home screen. Make sure you wait 10 to 15 seconds for it to do its thing. It will show a white screen and then close. You will then see Cydia on the Home Screen If you don’t see Cydia on your screen reboot the device and thats about it.