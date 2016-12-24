 
 

How To Jail Break IOS 10/10.1.1 On Supported Devices Using Mach_Portal + Yalu

Posted: Dec 24 2016, 10:54am CST | by , in News | Apple

 

How To Jail Break iOS 10/10.1.1 On Supported Devices Using Mach_Portal + Yalu
 

Here is a guide on how to jail break iOS 10 and iOS 10.1.1 on supported devices using mach_portal + Yalu Jailbreak and Cydia impactor. Before we start you should know that the jailbreak is beta and semi-untethered in nature. This means you should expect to face some bugs and will be required to put it back in jailbreak mode after every reboot.

Supported devices and firmware required:

• iPhone 7/7 Plus running iOS 10.1 or iOS 10.1.1

• iPhone6s/6s Plus running iOS 10.0.1-10.1.1

• iPad Pro running iOS 10.0.1-10.1.1.

Yalu iOS jailbreak IPA file by Luca Todesco

• Cydia Impactor, download from cydiaimpactor.com.

• A free or developer Apple ID. If you don’t have one you can register for a free Apple ID from appleid.apple.com.

• Make sure you have the Latest version of iTunes.

• You should have a computer running either on Windows or macOS.

Now here is what you have to do. The instructions are given below in simple steps :

Step 1: Use a Lightning/USB cable to connect supported iPhone or iPad to the computer

Step 2: You should have a complete backup of your data in case of any loss during or after jailbreak.

Step 3: Disable Passcode/Touch ID by going on Settings > Touch ID & Passcode.

Step 4: Make sure you Disable FindmyiPhone on your device from Settings > iCloud > Find My iPhone.

Step 5: Launch the Cydia Impactor.

Step 6: Drag and drop the Yalu IPA file on o the Cydia Impactor.

Step 7: when Cydia Impactor prompts you enter your Apple ID

Step 8: wait for Cydia Impactor to install the jail break app on your device

Step 9: Once you have installed, disconnect the device from computer and go to Settings > General > Profile(s) & Device Management .Trust again on the certificate you used to install this jailbreak app

Step 10: launch the “mach_portal” jailbreak app from the Home screen. Make sure you wait 10 to 15 seconds for it to do its thing. It will show a white screen and then close. You will then see Cydia on the Home Screen If you don’t see Cydia on your screen reboot the device and thats about it.

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/32" rel="author">Ahmed Humayun</a>
Ahmed Humayun is a technology journalist bringing you the hottest tech stories of the day.

 

 

