CES 2017: Top 10 Rumored Products

CES has actually acquired a lot of fame in getting the position of one of the most renowned kinds of shows to showcase electronics. A number of electronics makers come to the event each year in order to showcase a number of products here. Thus the CES is the right kind of platform which showcases the launching of a number of innovative electronics products and new model devices too.

It has been rumored from a long time now that Sony is working to make the TV experience better than ever for its clients. This is the reason that they are working on an OLED model. The company is off to launch an OLED TV soon and it is being said that CES 2017 might just be the right event for this big unveil. The OLED technology is pondered upon by LG and Panasonic too. Let’s see which company succeeds in getting this new tech on board in CES 2017.

Samsung's Folding Display Smartphone

Samsung which is known for defining innovation in the true sense is rumored to be coming up with a new product too. The company is thought to have worked on a foldable display phone that is rumored to arrive at the CES 2017. This rumored smartphone is speculated to be a part of the project named “Project Valley” by Samsung.

Asus is supposed to introduce a new phone in the event too. Asus just revealed a teaser of its two upcoming phones that will be launched in the event however the model along with the name was not revealed by the company. It is being speculated that the upcoming phone will be ZenFone AR. This phone will be integrated with Google Tango.

A new and powerful graphics cars will be launched at the CES 2017. The Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti surely will be a great news for all the HD games lovers. This graphics card will be ideal for an experience of 4K gaming along with the option of 10GB of Video RAM. It is also being said that this card will be offered at an affordable price as compared to TITAN X.

Looking for a flawless machine that will handle all your data and will be superfast as well? Well then get ready for the upcoming Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon which is going to make its appearance at the CES 2017. The leaked news about the laptop say that this new model will get an updated processor which will be pretty speedy to start with. Its battery life will be up to 15.5 hours and its weight will be much lighter too.

LG is off to launch 5 new smartphones at the event. The new phones that will be released will be released under the K-series. The K series by LG offers mi range phones which are affordable. The new phones will have varying display sizes and varying RAM along with ROM options. A big launch in the event will be the 5.7 inches phablet by LG which will be named Stylus.

FCA is coming to Las Vegas in this year’s CES 2017 with an electric vehicle. The company hasn’t said any word on the details of the EV that will be revealed in the event. However we are certain of the fact that they are aiming to bring about an electric vehicle that will compete with Tesla motors.

It is being rumored that Nividia will make changes to its android TV and will be launching its updated version in the CES 2017. The Nvidia SHEILD Android TV updated version is supposed to have a new WIFI support system that will have the power of integration up to 802.11ac and will have MIMO antennas which will be built in as well.

Xiaomi which is being regarded as one of the most successful electronics maker of China have decided to showcase a number of products in the event. We are certain of the fact that an EV is coming to CES 2017 that will be launched by company. Along with that Xiaomi will be launching a new MI model of smartphone as well. The phone is supposed to have a display of 1080p and a 3GB RAM.

Nokia

Nokia is coming back in the market with a bang. They are launching their widescreen smartphones in the CES 2017. It is regarded that Nokia’s upcoming phone will have a Qualcomm quad core processor which will be clocked at 1.77 GHz. The Nokia devices to be launched soon will have the latest Android version which will be a 6.0.1 Marshmallow.

Cars at the Event

By the looks of the news in the surrounding it is clearly being stated that CES is going to feature a number of cars which was never offered earlier in any kind of previous shows. A great number of automakers are coming to the CES 2017 in order to offer EVS or products related to EVs.

It looks like all the famous car makers are opting to introduce EV technology in the coming future. Along with that many companies are focusing to introduce technology that will make transportation really comfortable and will make the cars to be more in control than ever. The automakers through CES 2017 are also promoting the technology that will make transportation safer than ever.

Famous companies such as Nissan, Volvo, Honda, Toyota, Tesla and Hyundai are coming to Las Vegas, just to offer their best products for the customers out there.