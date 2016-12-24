Top Science Stories This Week

NASA Reveals How Spider-Like Features Grow on Mars

For the first time, NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) has detected a network of small cracks on Martian surface. These cracks survive and extend from year to year and are believed to form spider-like features later in their geological history.

Unusual spider-like features are scattered all over the north pole of Mars’ surface. NASA’s orbiter has observed the cumulative growth of the small cracks or troughs from one Martian year to another and found that these cracks eventually grow into larger structures that resemble spider.

Each spider ranges in size from tens to hundreds of yards and combined they appear several spiders crawling across the surface.

World’s Largest Digital Sky Survey Released

The world’s largest survey of visible universe has been publicly released. The survey catalogues more than 3 billion stars, galaxies and other objects in universe and it has been created using a 1.8-meter telescope in Maui, Hawaii.

In an effort to construct the largest digital sky survey ever, astronomers have observed three quarter of the night sky for more than three years and snapped an image once in 30 seconds. The digital survey not only includes stars and galaxies but also the moving objects like asteroids. The immense data is equivalent to one billion selfies or one hundred times the total content on Wikipedia.

The project has been created by University of Hawaii Institute for Astronomy in conjunction with Space Telescope Science Institute (STScI) in Baltimore, Maryland.

New Prehistoric Bird Species Discovered in Canadian Arctic

A team of geologists at the University of Rochester has discovered a new species of bird in the Canadian Arctic. The bird fossil is approximately 90 million years old and is one of the oldest known remains of avian species ever found in the region.

The new prehistoric species, named Tingmiatornis arctica, would have been a cross between large seagull and a diving bird like a cormorant but it probably had teeth.

The discovery could further help scientists determine the effects of climate change on various ecosystems and also allow them to predicthe effects of future climatic events.

Giant Jet Stream of Molten Iron Detected Beneath the Earth’s Core

A molten jet of iron nearly as hot as sun has been moving underneath the Northern Hemispher.

The molten river of iron has been picked up for the first time using satellite currently orbiting the Earth. It speeds up and slows down just like a weather system that naturally changes over time.

The findings could help scientists learn more about the core of the Earth as well as the subtle changes in our planet’s magnetic field. Earth’s magnetic field is invisible but protects us from harmful radiations of sun.

Some Dinosaurs Shed their Teeth as they Age

Newly discovered remains of dinosaur have yielded an extraordinary result.

A group of dinosaurs, called limusaurus inextricabilis, existed in the China for more than 150 years ago. Those dinosaurs had tiny, sharp teeth as a hatchling that they lost gradually as they grow up, making them the first known reptile to do this.

This radical transformation has allowed this group of dinosaurs to become increasingly herbivores as they matured into adulthood and avoid competing with other dinosaur species that used to eat both plant and meat.