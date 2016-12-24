 
 

Top Science Stories This Week

Posted: Dec 24 2016, 10:44pm CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Top Science Stories This Week
An artist's impression of dinosuar group that shed their teeth with age. Credit: Yu Chen
 

Don't Miss: Best Holiday Deals on Sale Today

NASA Reveals How Spider-Like Features Grow on Mars

Don't Miss: Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016

For the first time, NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) has detected a network of small cracks on Martian surface. These cracks survive and extend from year to year and are believed to form spider-like features later in their geological history.

Unusual spider-like features are scattered all over the north pole of Mars’ surface. NASA’s orbiter has observed the cumulative growth of the small cracks or troughs from one Martian year to another and found that these cracks eventually grow into larger structures that resemble spider.

Each spider ranges in size from tens to hundreds of yards and combined they appear several spiders crawling across the surface.

World’s Largest Digital Sky Survey Released

The world’s largest survey of visible universe has been publicly released. The survey catalogues more than 3 billion stars, galaxies and other objects in universe and it has been created using a 1.8-meter telescope in Maui, Hawaii.  

In an effort to construct the largest digital sky survey ever, astronomers have observed three quarter of the night sky for more than three years and snapped an image once in 30 seconds. The digital survey not only includes stars and galaxies but also the moving objects like asteroids. The immense data is equivalent to one billion selfies or one hundred times the total content on Wikipedia.

The project has been created by University of Hawaii Institute for Astronomy in conjunction with Space Telescope Science Institute (STScI) in Baltimore, Maryland.

New Prehistoric Bird Species Discovered in Canadian Arctic 

A team of geologists at the University of Rochester has discovered a new species of bird in the Canadian Arctic. The bird fossil is approximately 90 million years old and is one of the oldest known remains of avian species ever found in the region.

The new prehistoric species, named Tingmiatornis arctica, would have been a cross between large seagull and a diving bird like a cormorant but it probably had teeth.

The discovery could further help scientists determine the effects of climate change on various ecosystems and also allow them to predicthe effects of future climatic events.

Giant Jet Stream of Molten Iron Detected Beneath the Earth’s Core

A molten jet of iron nearly as hot as sun has been moving underneath the Northern Hemispher.

The molten river of iron has been picked up for the first time using satellite currently orbiting the Earth. It speeds up and slows down just like a weather system that naturally changes over time.

The findings could help scientists learn more about the core of the Earth as well as the subtle changes in our planet’s magnetic field. Earth’s magnetic field is invisible but protects us from harmful radiations of sun.

Some Dinosaurs Shed their Teeth as they Age

Newly discovered remains of dinosaur have yielded an extraordinary result.

A group of dinosaurs, called limusaurus inextricabilis, existed in the China for more than 150 years ago. Those dinosaurs had tiny, sharp teeth as a hatchling that they lost gradually as they grow up, making them the first known reptile to do this. 

This radical transformation has allowed this group of dinosaurs to become increasingly herbivores as they matured into adulthood and avoid competing with other dinosaur species that used to eat both plant and meat.

Comments

You May Like

The Author


Hira Bashir covers daily affairs around the world.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

International Space Station Crosses the Face of the Sun in Stunning NASA Image

International Space Station Crosses the Face of the Sun in Stunning NASA Image

13 hours ago, 1:23pm CST

Bogoslof Volcano Erupts Again in Alaska

Bogoslof Volcano Erupts Again in Alaska

19 hours ago, 7:11am CST

Six New Mysterious Radio Energy Blasts are Signals from Aliens

Six New Mysterious Radio Energy Blasts are Signals from Aliens

19 hours ago, 7:05am CST

Thinking With Hands can Help Find New Ways of Solving Problems

Thinking With Hands can Help Find New Ways of Solving Problems

19 hours ago, 6:57am CST

CES 2017: Top 10 Rumored Products

CES 2017: Top 10 Rumored Products

15 hours ago, 11:35am CST

How To Jail Break iOS 10/10.1.1 On Supported Devices Using Mach_Portal + Yalu

How To Jail Break iOS 10/10.1.1 On Supported Devices Using Mach_Portal + Yalu

15 hours ago, 10:54am CST

Baby Driver First Look Shows Jamie Foxx and Jon Hamm

Baby Driver First Look Shows Jamie Foxx and Jon Hamm

15 hours ago, 10:50am CST

Elon Musk Says New Tesla Autopilot is Coming Next Week

Elon Musk Says New Tesla Autopilot is Coming Next Week

16 hours ago, 10:43am CST

See Michael Fassbender First Look in Alien: Covenant

See Michael Fassbender First Look in Alien: Covenant

16 hours ago, 10:36am CST

Bad Moms Christmas Set For November 2017 Release

Bad Moms Christmas Set For November 2017 Release

17 hours ago, 9:45am CST

Best Smartphones for CES 2017

Best Smartphones for CES 2017

17 hours ago, 9:14am CST

Stressed Snakes are More Likely to Bite

Stressed Snakes are More Likely to Bite

20 hours ago, 6:36am CST

World&#039;s Smallest Snowman is Less Than 3 Microns Tall

World's Smallest Snowman is Less Than 3 Microns Tall

20 hours ago, 6:12am CST

China Claims Successful Testing of EM Drive in Space

China Claims Successful Testing of EM Drive in Space

23 hours ago, 3:26am CST

Ant-Like Bees Discovered in North American Deserts

Ant-Like Bees Discovered in North American Deserts

23 hours ago, 2:53am CST

Best Holiday Deals



Holiday Gift Deals

Today's Best Holiday Sales

Find Hatchimals on Sale

Find NES Classic on Sale


Featured News

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Hatchimals in Stock at ToysRUs Stores on Sunday Dec. 18: Updates from the Lines

Hatchimals in Stock at ToysRUs Stores on Sunday Dec. 18: Updates from the Lines

 
Super Bowl 2017 Advertisers

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

Amazon Devices on Sale like It&#039;s Black Friday: Echo, Dot, Tap, Fire and Kindle Deals

Amazon Devices on Sale like It's Black Friday: Echo, Dot, Tap, Fire and Kindle Deals



Latest Science News

International Space Station Crosses the Face of the Sun in Stunning NASA Image

International Space Station Crosses the Face of the Sun in Stunning NASA Image

13 hours ago, 1:23pm CST

Bogoslof Volcano Erupts Again in Alaska

Bogoslof Volcano Erupts Again in Alaska

19 hours ago, 7:11am CST

Six New Mysterious Radio Energy Blasts are Signals from Aliens

Six New Mysterious Radio Energy Blasts are Signals from Aliens

19 hours ago, 7:05am CST

Thinking With Hands can Help Find New Ways of Solving Problems

Thinking With Hands can Help Find New Ways of Solving Problems

19 hours ago, 6:57am CST

More Latest Science News Stories


Latest News

International Space Station Crosses the Face of the Sun in Stunning NASA Image

International Space Station Crosses the Face of the Sun in Stunning NASA Image

13 hours ago, 1:23pm CST

CES 2017: Top 10 Rumored Products

CES 2017: Top 10 Rumored Products

15 hours ago, 11:35am CST

How To Jail Break iOS 10/10.1.1 On Supported Devices Using Mach_Portal + Yalu

How To Jail Break iOS 10/10.1.1 On Supported Devices Using Mach_Portal + Yalu

15 hours ago, 10:54am CST

Baby Driver First Look Shows Jamie Foxx and Jon Hamm

Baby Driver First Look Shows Jamie Foxx and Jon Hamm

15 hours ago, 10:50am CST

More Latest News


The Hottest Gadgets of the Year

The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Holiday Gifts 2016

The Holiday Gifts 2016 are here. Find deals on the hottest Holiday gifts in tech as well as guides to find the hottest holiday gifts including Hatchimals and NES Classic.