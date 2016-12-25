 
 

Google To Announce Two Flagship Android Wear Smart Watches In Early 2017

Two reports dated some months ago claimed that Google was working on its own version of high end smartwatches. They were supposed to debut along with the Android Wear 2.0 this year. However the OS got delayed till 2017 and so we safely assumed that the watches were postponed for this reason.

It turns out this was actually what happened. Google product manager of Android Wear Jeff Chang has given a confirmation that the company is developing two flagship smartwatches which will be released in the market in the very first quarter of 2017 most likely before March 31.

The watches will not carry the Pixel branding but will carry the name of the company that is making them. The company name has not been revealed as yet. The only information we have is that the company has made smartwatches earlier too.

Chang compared the production to the now dead Nexus smartphone. Google then worked closely with a hardware partner and the final product was co branded. After these watches will be launched all the existing ones will also be updated to Android 2.0.

Only the recent smartwatches will get the new addition. These include.

• Moto 360 2nd Gen

• Moto 360 Sport

• LG Watch Urbane 2nd Edition

• LTE LG Watch Urbane,

• LG G Watch R

• Polar M600

• Casio Smart Outdoor Watch

• Nixon Mission

• Tag Heuer Connected

• Fossil Q Wander

• Fossil Q Marshal

• Fossil Q Founder

• Michael Kors Access Bradshaw

• Michael Kors Access Dylan

• Huawei Watch (including the Ladies Editions)

• Asus Zenwatch 2

• Asus Zenwatch 3.

The final preview of the Android 2.0 will be out in January. Google Assistant Support and Android Pay both will be featured in this release. NFC watches will not be able to support Android pay.

However if you have an Android wear device with NFC the payment platform will be able to work even if you pair it with an iPhone.

