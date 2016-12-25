The Renders of Blackberry Mercury DTEK70 Arrive, Show A Little Different Design

In June it was rumoured that Blackberry is working on three new smartphones. The phones were codenamed Neon, Argon and Mercury. While the first two have been outed as DTEK50 and DTEK60 much has not been heard about regarding the third one.

Just this month images of the device were leaked with its front totally visible and now we have the renders absolutely leaked. The latest leaked images also show a QWERTY keyboard which was an original with the BlackBerry phones.

The location of the front camera has changed though. It is now located on the right side of the ear piece. In addition the proximity and light sensors are different too. The rest of the front broadly just seems to be the same.

In terms of specifications the phone will be powered by Snapdragon 821 SoC. The smartphone will have a curved display and screen size of 4.5 inch. The battery is also expected to make the handset last for two days.

The device will carry the DTEK70 moniker and will be the last phone to be released by the Canadian company. TCL will now manufacture and sell the entire BlackBerry branded smartphones. This is most likely to be functional in Q1 next year.