 
 

Xiaomi Has Launched Piston Fresh In-ear Headphones

Posted: Dec 25 2016, 10:05am CST | by , in News | Technology News

 

Xiaomi Has Launched Piston Fresh in-ear Headphones
 

Xiaomi has released new in-ear headphones. The new release is dubbed as Piston Fresh and is already available for purchase. They cost only 29 CNY almost $4. Xiaomi claims that the new headphones feature a 3rd generation damping system.

The earphones even have a built in microphone and a button to receive calls. This is of course is not an outstanding technological breakthrough but the earphones are a fresh pair at a great price.

The earphones are available in five different colours blue, pink, black and silver. The earphones have an impedance of 32Ohms. They weigh only 14 grams.

Their standard frequency response ranges from 20Hz to 20000Hz. The only drawback to the earphone is that the headphones are not compatible with iOS devices.

