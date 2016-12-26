British Singer George Michael Dies at 53

British pop star George Michael, who rose to stardom with the duo Wham!, has died at 53. His publicist confirmed the news in a statement on Sunday.

“It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period,” The statement reads.

“The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage.”

The singer died in Goring, England. The cause of death was heart failure, according to the media reports. However, a post mortem will be undertaken to reveal the exact cause.

George Michael alongside guitarist Andrew Ridgeley formed duo Wham! in 1981. The duo was responsible for infectious hits like “Last Christmas”, Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” and “Careless Whisper.” The single “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” was an international hit song that reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in late 1984. Two other songs Careless Whisper” and “Everything She Wants” also topped Billboard chart in 1985.

George Michael enjoyed immense success both as a part of Wham! and as a solo artist. His 1987 debut solo album “Faith” sold more than 20 million copies worldwide. Michael won numerous music awards throughout his 30-year career including Grammys and Brit Awards. “Symphonica” was the sixth and last album of George Michael, released on March 2014.

Celebrities around the globe are taking to social media to mourn death of George Michael.

Andrew Ridgeley, Wham! bandmate, expresses grief on the sudden loss of late singer.

Heartbroken at the loss of my beloved friend Yog. Me, his loved ones, his friends, the world of music, the world at large. 4ever loved. A xx https://t.co/OlGTm4D9O6— Andrew Ridgeley (@ajridgeley) December 26, 2016

RIP George Michael. I can't believe it. Such an incredible singer and a lovely human being, far too young to leave us #georgemichael— Bryan Adams (@bryanadams) December 25, 2016