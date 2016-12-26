 
 

International Space Station Crew Celebrates Christmas

Posted: Dec 26 2016, 3:21am CST

 

All six members of the Expedition 50 crew aboard the International Space Station celebrated the holidays together with a festive meal. Image Credit: NASA
  • Astronauts celebrate Xmas Festivities aboard the ISS
 

Astronauts celebrated the Xmas festivities aboard the ISS and had a jolly good time in conditions of zero gravity in outer space.

Astronauts aboard the ISS spent their Christmas holiday with panache and zest. Like all the rest of the earthlings on the planet, they took some time for a little rest and relaxation from the daily grind.

Also they got in touch with their near and dear ones on earth. They had the usual meals that are a part and parcel of Yuletide as well. 

The fact that all this was done while in a state of weightlessness made it even more of an ultimate experience of sorts. The astronauts were in the ISS which was orbiting in motion around the earth. It was moving at 17,500 mph.

These astronauts even  got to open a consignment of presents that had been sent their way for Christmas by their loved ones back home. These gifts were sent to the ISS on board the Japanese cargo supply ship.

The astronauts enjoyed the day by dumping all plans of work and just chilling out in their Christmas socks and caps. Astronauts were given Sunday off anyway and this time the day was Christmas so it made their holiday even more special. 

They all sent Christmas greetings down to the earthlings. NASA released a video clip of half a dozen crew members as they explained how much Christmas meant to them and how they enjoyed eating their food.

The French astronaut, Thomas Pesquet wore a Santa hat which took on a pointy look in conditions of zero gravity on board the ISS. Pesquet made mention of his huge extended family back in France. He recounted how his grandma used to cook hearty meals for him and his 25 cousins.  

Pesquet said that though he wouldn’t be able to go home for Christmas, his relatives and family will be the ones he will miss the most during the seasonal festivities.

He would of course keep in touch with them and ponder over the feelings of warmth and positivity that this wonderful holiday spread between families and friends.

The astronauts had turkey, green beans, potatoes, cornbread stuffing and fruit salad while aboard the ISS. They consumed the food out of cans and pouches.

Besides this, they also enjoyed gingerbread cookies, chocolate cake and hot cocoa. Pesquet even had some traditional French cuisine. This included chicken supreme with morels and ox tongue.

Some of the American astronauts looked on and seemed a little hesitant to try the ox tongue. Nevertheless, it was a merry and exhilarating time they all had in space. 

