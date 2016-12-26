 
 

Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo Completes Two Test Flights

Posted: Dec 26 2016, 12:11pm CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

  • Virgin Galactic completed Twin Test Flights in a Fortnight’s Span
 

Apparently, Virgin Galactic has completed twin test flights in a fortnight’s span of time. This is for all purposes quite a milestone.

It was not that far in the past when Virgin Galactic’s detour to the skies was being celebrated. This was after a two year gap of any flights into the empyrean heights.

Today, just three months after this, the company has sent its second glide flight into the wide blue skies. These twin flights in two week’s duration seem to have had the VSS Unity fly for 10 minutes on December 3rd and December 22nd respectively. 

Thus the new year is being greeted with positivity and zing. Virgin Galactic has a lot to look forward to. The VSS Unity took off from the Mojave Air and Space Port in California around 4:20 pm, according to SpaceNews.

At the moment of takeoff, it was linked up with its carrier aircraft WhiteKnightTwo. Exactly 40 minutes into the flight it was released for some free falling. The CEO sent a message of encouragement to the crew and also said that it was a great way to end the year.  

These twin flights in 2016 will pave the way for even bigger goals in 2017 which is about to be ushered in soon. When the new year comes, several more similar flights will occur in its wake.

The company will continue with its test flights which are about a dozen in number. A company representative spoke of how they will start out nice and slow. Yet with the passage of time, things will get really interesting.

SpaceShipTwo will accelerate to Mach 1. The moment that is accomplished other issues will be looked into and resolved too. The aircrafts of Virgin Galactic have yet to go commercial, yet the people are so enthusiastic that they have already begun buying tickets for trips in advance. 700 clients have already signed up as flight passengers. 

