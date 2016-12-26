 
 

Home Alone Booby Traps Are Actually Deadly

Posted: Dec 26 2016, 12:17pm CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Home Alone Booby Traps are Actually Deadly
  • Some of the Booby Traps portrayed in the Movie Home Alone were actually Deadly
 

Some of the booby traps portrayed in the famous movie Home Alone were actually deadly and dangerous and ought not to ever be tried by audiences at home. They look hilarious on screen but could deliver a fatal result in reality.

Paint cans swung into your face and bricks fell on top of your head and there was even a self-destroying commode in the mix. The booby traps laid by Macauley Culkin in the movie Home Alone were pretty funny pranks that made many audience members laugh their heads off.

The two burglars got their comeuppance. Many viewers were left with the image of these booby traps as being highly effective. 

Yet they ought to never be tried at home. That is because the experiments could end in a fatality or two. An interview by Motherboard with an medical expert Joseph O'Hare, an EMT in New York City, on the matter revealed that there is more to “reel life” and sometimes it could translate to deadly results in “real life” in which there are no buffers.

Home Alone was a 1990 comedy about a young boy who is accidentally left home by his family as they go on a vacation trip for Christmas. 

It appears to be a paradise for the little boy who has the whole house to himself to do what he pleases. Yet, there is more than meets the eye here. Two burglars who are up to no good end up trying to enter the house.

These two buffoons end up with a range of wounds from burns to bumps to bruises due to the booby traps set up by the shrewd and perceptive boy who is very precocious.

Some of the scenes involved the burglars having their hair set on fire by a blowtorch and being hit smack in the face with a swinging paint can. These could have potentially deadly results in real life. 

Had all this occurred in “real life” these dudes would have lost their teeth and incurred fractures not to mention suffered from third degree burns. There’s a scene in Home Alone 2, which is the sequel to Home Alone, where bricks are thrown at the two burglars from the top of the house.

Had this actually happened in reality, the two burglars would be dead. While in the movie, these hilarious scenes were carefully edited and planned beforehand to make sure that the two burglars didn’t get mortally wounded, in reality they wouldn’t have fared so well. They would in fact be six feet under after incurring all the bodily damage! 

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

