 
 

RNC Clarifies Christmas Message That Comapres Trump To Jesus

Posted: Dec 26 2016, 12:22pm CST

 

RNC Clarifies Christmas Message That Comapres Trump to Jesus
Getty Images
  RNC makes it Clear that its Message regarding Christmas was taken Wrongly
 

The RNC has made it quite clear that its message regarding Christmas was taken wrongly and out of context. In no way was Trump compared to the Savior.

The RNC had its spokespersons clarify a statement that caused an uproar on social media. The statement was said to actually dare to compare Donald Trump to Jesus Christ. It was the first paragraph of the three-paragraph statement that led to the media’s reaction.

The statement went something like this: Over two millennia ago, a new hope was born into this world, a Savior who would offer the promise of salvation to all mankind. Just as the three wise men did on that night, this Christmas heralds a time to celebrate the good news of a new King. 

This led to the RNC landing itself in hot water since everybody thought that the new King was a reference to President-elect Donald Trump. One of the commentators on the matter was John Weaver who spoke of what the hell had gone wrong with these people at the RNC.

According to FoxNews, he said that there was certainly no “new King”. One of the spokespersons of the RNC dismissed John Weaver’s outrage by saying that it was just a reference to Jesus Christ and the Christian faith which considers Him as the King and Savior. 

According to the RNC clarification, Trump had nothing whatsoever to do the statement which only was in reference to the Christian religion and its founder, the Messiah.

The clarifying message was loud and clear. It said that it was sad and disappointing that such a holy day was being politicized by certain people.

The statement also mentioned military personnel and urged everyone to keep them in their thoughts since they were making such great sacrifices for the nation.

Furthermore, the statement went on to offer kind words of care for those who are less fortunate than the rest. They deserved our utmost sympathy and empathy.  

Read the Latest from I4U News

