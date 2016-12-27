 
 

Hubble Snaps Small Stellar Galaxy NGC 4707 In The Hunting Dog

Posted: Dec 27 2016, 3:17am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Bright spiral galaxy, named NGC 4707, NGC stands for "New General Catalogue of Nebulae and Clusters of Stars.." lurking in the constellation of Canes Venatici or The Hunting Dog. NGC 4707 lies roughly 22 million light-years from Earth. Image credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA
 

Hubble Space Telescope Captures NGC4707

Hubble space telescope is the strongest telescope that recently captured NGC4707, i.e. a spiral galaxy. The galaxy’s distance from the earth is 22 million light years in Canes Venatici. The astronomers took the image through ACS, i.e. Hubble’s advanced camera for surveys. 

The image shows the galaxy in a detail which was first discovered by William Herschel, a British-German astronomer. Herschel said that NGC4707 is a small stellar galaxy that is spiral in shape with a center, but spiral arms are loose.  According to astronomers the central bulge of this galaxy is too small or its missing as it’s not clear in the image.

The galaxy looks like stars with blue light on the canvas. The image shows blue ring shaped smudges that are scattered in the entire galaxy, and NASA scientists think that at these regions the stars’ formation is stopped or its still there. The blue stars formed recently, because they have bright blue color, but redder stars are older, stated the European State agency.

NASAs space shuttle discovery launched Hubble telescope on April 24 1990. So far, the telescope has captured infinite number of amazing galaxies and nebulae.

The telescope even took images of galaxy that’s 13 billion years old, that NASA reported as “a front row seat to the awe inspiring universe we live in. images published online on several websites.

The telescope also took image of NGC248 recently that has two hydrogen rich nebulae, so connected that they look like one. The red NGC248 is 200000 light years from the earth in a magellanic cloud. In the image it looks like radiation created by central stars that heat up hydrogen near them.

NASA Scientists hope they will have more beautiful views of galaxies in the future, since it’s a continuous process.

[tilte]

[tilte]

