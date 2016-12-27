 
 

Hottest Arctic Due To Record-Breaking Heatwave In North Pole

Posted: Dec 27 2016, 5:18am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Hottest Arctic due to Record-Breaking Heatwave in North Pole
  • Arctic heatwave could break records
 

Don't Miss: Best Holiday Deals on Sale Today

Experts are prognosticating high temperatures for the Arctic region that could melt the ice sheets.

Portions of the Arctic will most likely see warm air breezes in the future. Some of these gusts of air will be 20 degrees Celsius hotter than the norm. A few of these warm winds will melt the ice which is at 0 degrees Celsius. This happens to be the second consecutive year in which there will be ice-melting temperatures in the Arctic even during the winter season.  

Don't Miss: Latest Science and Medical Discoveries

The forecasting done by NOAA shows that the maximum temperatures for the Arctic for the next five days will be higher than the maximum temperatures in Canada.

Such temperatures have not been seen before in a long time. They are an odd occurrence to say the least. These November-December temperatures are such that they don’t exist in the natural world that has not been spoilt by mankind’s progressive ways.

The researchers told BBC that a low pressure system near Greenland pulls all the warm air towards the Arctic. The same thing happened in 2015. Such events are occurring with increasing rapidity and they are termed midwinter warming. Climate change is once again the culprit behind all this.  

Extreme and erratic temperatures in the Arctic are a rarity. They happen once every 200 years. By the time the 2040s arrive though such extreme temperatures in the Arctic are expected to occur every alternate year or so.

The Arctic heatwave is already breaking records. One cannot say what the results of such rapid climate change will be in the future. Several models have been made to understand the process better. What was found was that all this would have been impossible without human intervention. 

The temperatures peak around Christmas Eve. The North Pole is the focus of attention. Clouds prevent heat from being reflected back into the atmosphere. It is a sort of feedback loop which is extant in the region.

As the ice starts to melt, the darker water and land is revealed from below it. All this could lead to a lot of stress impinging on the environment in the future. Unless climate change is brought to a halt, this process will continue to wreak havoc in its wake.

Comments

You May Like

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

World&#039;s Smallest Diamonds Used to Make Wires Three Atoms Wide

World's Smallest Diamonds Used to Make Wires Three Atoms Wide

1 hour ago

Hubble Snaps Small Stellar Galaxy NGC 4707 in the Hunting Dog

Hubble Snaps Small Stellar Galaxy NGC 4707 in the Hunting Dog

2 hours ago

Hubble Telescope Chases a Bright Spiral Galaxy

Hubble Telescope Chases a Bright Spiral Galaxy

2 hours ago

Cheetahs Facing Extinction after Devastating Decline

Cheetahs Facing Extinction after Devastating Decline

6 hours ago

[tilte]

RNC Clarifies Christmas Message That Compares Trump to Jesus

16 hours ago, 1:06pm CST

Home Alone Booby Traps are Actually Deadly

Home Alone Booby Traps are Actually Deadly

17 hours ago, 12:17pm CST

Virgin Galactic&#039;s SpaceShipTwo Completes Two Test Flights

Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo Completes Two Test Flights

17 hours ago, 12:11pm CST

NASA Remembers Piers Sellers

NASA Remembers Piers Sellers

17 hours ago, 12:05pm CST

Wolverine-Inspired Material has an Amazing Ability to Self-Heal

Wolverine-Inspired Material has an Amazing Ability to Heal Itself

18 hours ago, 10:25am CST

China tests F-31 Stealth Fighter, Cheaper Competitor to US F-35

China tests F-31 Stealth Fighter, Cheaper Competitor to US F-35

20 hours ago, 8:39am CST

International Space Station Crew Celebrates Christmas

International Space Station Crew Celebrates Christmas

1 day ago, 3:21am CST

Space Cucumbers Reveal How Plants Survive on the International Space Station

Space Cucumbers Reveal How Plants Survive on the International Space Station

1 day ago, 2:33am CST

British Singer George Michael Dies at 53

British Singer George Michael Dies at 53

1 day ago, 12:17am CST

Bird Flu Strain may Spread from Cat to Humans

Bird Flu Strain may Spread from Cat to Humans

1 day ago, 9:28pm CST

Chrissy Teigen Got a Hatchimals Egg for Christmas

Chrissy Teigen Got a Hatchimals Egg for Christmas

1 day ago, 1:45pm CST

Best Holiday Deals



Holiday Gift Deals

Today's Best Holiday Sales

Find Hatchimals on Sale

Find NES Classic on Sale


Featured News

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Hatchimals in Stock at ToysRUs Stores on Sunday Dec. 18: Updates from the Lines

Hatchimals in Stock at ToysRUs Stores on Sunday Dec. 18: Updates from the Lines

 
Super Bowl 2017 Advertisers

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

Amazon Devices on Sale like It&#039;s Black Friday: Echo, Dot, Tap, Fire and Kindle Deals

Amazon Devices on Sale like It's Black Friday: Echo, Dot, Tap, Fire and Kindle Deals



Latest Science News

World&#039;s Smallest Diamonds Used to Make Wires Three Atoms Wide

World's Smallest Diamonds Used to Make Wires Three Atoms Wide

1 hour ago

Hubble Snaps Small Stellar Galaxy NGC 4707 in the Hunting Dog

Hubble Snaps Small Stellar Galaxy NGC 4707 in the Hunting Dog

2 hours ago

Hubble Telescope Chases a Bright Spiral Galaxy

Hubble Telescope Chases a Bright Spiral Galaxy

2 hours ago

Cheetahs Facing Extinction after Devastating Decline

Cheetahs Facing Extinction after Devastating Decline

6 hours ago

More Latest Science News Stories


Latest News

World&#039;s Smallest Diamonds Used to Make Wires Three Atoms Wide

World's Smallest Diamonds Used to Make Wires Three Atoms Wide

1 hour ago

Hubble Snaps Small Stellar Galaxy NGC 4707 in the Hunting Dog

Hubble Snaps Small Stellar Galaxy NGC 4707 in the Hunting Dog

2 hours ago

Hubble Telescope Chases a Bright Spiral Galaxy

Hubble Telescope Chases a Bright Spiral Galaxy

2 hours ago

Cheetahs Facing Extinction after Devastating Decline

Cheetahs Facing Extinction after Devastating Decline

6 hours ago

More Latest News


The Hottest Gadgets of the Year

The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Holiday Gifts 2016

The Holiday Gifts 2016 are here. Find deals on the hottest Holiday gifts in tech as well as guides to find the hottest holiday gifts including Hatchimals and NES Classic.