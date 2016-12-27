Hottest Arctic due to Record-Breaking Heatwave in North Pole

Portions of the Arctic will most likely see warm air breezes in the future. Some of these gusts of air will be 20 degrees Celsius hotter than the norm. A few of these warm winds will melt the ice which is at 0 degrees Celsius. This happens to be the second consecutive year in which there will be ice-melting temperatures in the Arctic even during the winter season.

The forecasting done by NOAA shows that the maximum temperatures for the Arctic for the next five days will be higher than the maximum temperatures in Canada.

Such temperatures have not been seen before in a long time. They are an odd occurrence to say the least. These November-December temperatures are such that they don’t exist in the natural world that has not been spoilt by mankind’s progressive ways.

The researchers told BBC that a low pressure system near Greenland pulls all the warm air towards the Arctic. The same thing happened in 2015. Such events are occurring with increasing rapidity and they are termed midwinter warming. Climate change is once again the culprit behind all this.

Extreme and erratic temperatures in the Arctic are a rarity. They happen once every 200 years. By the time the 2040s arrive though such extreme temperatures in the Arctic are expected to occur every alternate year or so.

The Arctic heatwave is already breaking records. One cannot say what the results of such rapid climate change will be in the future. Several models have been made to understand the process better. What was found was that all this would have been impossible without human intervention.

The temperatures peak around Christmas Eve. The North Pole is the focus of attention. Clouds prevent heat from being reflected back into the atmosphere. It is a sort of feedback loop which is extant in the region.

As the ice starts to melt, the darker water and land is revealed from below it. All this could lead to a lot of stress impinging on the environment in the future. Unless climate change is brought to a halt, this process will continue to wreak havoc in its wake.