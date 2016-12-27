 
 

Vera Rubin, Discoverer Of Dark Matter, Dies At 88

Posted: Dec 27 2016, 6:36am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Vera Rubin, Discoverer of Dark Matter, Dies at 88
Vera Rubin, with DTM image tube spectrograph attached to the Kitt Peak 84-inch telescope, 1970. Image Credit: Carnegie Institution
  The Discoverer of Dark Matter Vera Rubin Dies at a Ripe 88 Years of Age
 

The astronomer Vera Rubin who is the discoverer of dark matter has died at the ripe age of 88 years.

Vera Rubin is no longer with us. May her soul rest in peace. She was the astronomer who discovered dark matter. She died at the ripe age of 88 years. This remarkable woman did most of her work at Carnegie Institution.

She has been called a national treasure and an asset. In the 60s and 70s, she did research in tandem with Kent Ford. Together they peered into the far recesses of outer space. Spiral galaxies revealed their patterns.   

The stars at the edge of these galaxies were moving at the same rate as those at the center. This was an anomaly which just didn’t add up. Something was going on here. At least, Newtonian mechanics dictated such to be the case.

Obviously the approach was limited. The only alibi was dark matter and it turned out to be the hidden stuff that had been ignored all along. Dark matter was like a spook in a thriller flick. While it is invisible, you can judge it by the crazy things it still manages to do. 

In the 1930s, a Swiss astrophysicist proposed the existence of dark matter. Yet it remained unverified until Vera Rubin did that for the sake of science. The rest as they say is history.

Now it is plain as the light of day that 90% of the universe is dark matter. Yet it remains invisible and is an enigmatic entity. Vera Rubin was also the one who fought for the rights of women in the field of science.

She was adept with a telescope since she was 10 years old. As she became comfortable with her job as an astronomer, she noticed that there were very few females like her in it. She mentioned this in her book. 

She made a name for herself in astronomy after being rejected admission by several institutions. Later on she even gained the admiration of the world for receiving the National Medal of Science.

According to NPR, Vera mentioned once that half of the brains in the world belonged to women. So it was obvious that all this talent was going to waste. She even tried to get politicians to study astronomy.

For unraveling some of the most unique mysteries of the universe, Vera Rubin deserves a round of applause. May her soul find peace and happiness in the after world as she found fame and recognition in this one.

