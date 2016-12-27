 
 

Fat Spreads Cancer Cells To Other Sites In The Body

Recent research showed a growth of lymphatic vessels due to increased fat that stimulates the growth of cancer cells. The research published in the journal Nature on December 26. Prof. Dr. Peter Carmeliet (VIB-KU Leuven) led the research team. By controlling fat, you can protect yourself from cancer.

Metastasis is the most life threatening cancer these days. Doctors can treat several cancers through chemotherapy. Cancer cells spread in the body due to roads called lymphatic vessels that transfer fluid instead of blood and spread cells.

Fat enhances growth of lymphatic

A recent study showed that lymphatic vessels use fatty acids more than blood vessels. Certain drugs can prevent lymphatic from using fatty acids. The research published in two journals named, Cell, and Nature. The research team included Dr. Brian Wong, Xingwu Wang and Annalisa Zecchin, guided by Prof. Carmeliet.

Nature of cell is determined by what they get

When blood vessels change to lymphatic vessels, they change their taste and eat more fat. The changes are called epigenetic changes that enhance lymphatic. DNA does not change by fat, but lymphatic change.

The research showed that lymphatic is programmed to eat more fat, because it grows with fat. So, we can control lymphatic growth by reducing fat intake, stated Dr. Brian Wong,VIB-KU Leuven.

The researchers are working on two things, first how to reduce metastasis by reducing fat. Another thing is to see if dietary fat supplements can heal faulty lymphatic, in which cancer needs to be removed by surgery that causes swelling and affects arms and legs. This fatal disease is also called lymphedema and there is no drug to treat it.

Doctors are now trying to use this research to control cancer, because we can reduce lymphatic growth by reducing fat intake. However, healthy fat is necessary for our health, stated Prof.  Peter Carmeliet.

