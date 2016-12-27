 
 

Apple Is Planning A New 5 Inch IPhone 7S With Vertical Dual Camera Design In 2017

Posted: Dec 27 2016, 8:00am CST | by , Updated: Dec 27 2016, 8:17am CST, in Rumors

 

Apple is Planning a New 5 inch iPhone 7S with Vertical Dual Camera design in 2017
 

2017 is expected to be a big year for the iPhone. The Japanese outlet Macotakara has claimed that Apple is planning to develop a new model of the iPhone. The report states that the 5 inch iPhone will be available in fall the coming year.

The report claims that the 5 inch iPhone will be similar to the iPhone 7S and iPhone 7S Plus. It will also feature a camera similar to the 7 Plus model but the design will be rather vertical than horizontal as we see in the current iPhone 7 Plus.

This 5 inch iPhone seems to be an extension of the iPhone 7 series instead of a radically different model. Anyhow this is not the first time the 5 inch iPhone model has been mentioned.

Nikkei reported back in October that Apple would include a 5 inch model to its line up and all the iPhone models will have glass backs. There are no specific details regarding the iPhone 7S refresh.

However if Apple does make a refresh it is likely to incorporate internal changes rather than external. However it is believed that Apple is saving the best design for the iPhone 8.

This model is expected to have a glass back, OLED technology and wireless charging. There is a lot of uncertainty around what Apple has in store for 2017. However it is likely that the Cupertino based company is actually considering the 5 inch iPhone model.

The specifics will however be more vivid near the release time.

