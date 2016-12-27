 
 

The Gionee M2017 With 7000mAh Battery Is Now Official

Posted: Dec 27 2016, 8:24am CST

 

The Gionee M2017 With 7000mAh Battery is Now Official
 

Gionee has unveiled its M2017 on time. The main selling point of the phone is the 7000mAh battery capacity the phone has to offer.

The phone actually contains two 3500mAh batteries inside it. The specifications of the phone include:

 • Snapdragon 653 SoC

• 5.7-inch display of 2560 x 1440 pixel resolution

• RAM is 6GB

• storage options include 128GB and 256GB.

• Android 6.0 Marshmallow

• Amigo 3.5m UI

The phone however does not have a microSD slot as well as 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone features a dual rear setup 12MP and 13MP. It also has an 8MP front shooter. The phone measures 155.2x77.6x10.78 mm and weighs 238g.

The phone even has a fingerprint sensor on the front. (around $1,010) The op model which features Italian custom alligator leather back costs RMB 16999(around $2,446) There is still no information if it will be available outside of China.

The Author

Ahmed Humayun
Ahmed Humayun is a technology journalist bringing you the hottest tech stories of the day.

 

 

