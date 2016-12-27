 
 

Mariah Carey Remembers George Michael

Posted: Dec 27 2016, 8:30am CST | by , in News | Latest Celebrity News

 

  • Mariah Carey Remembers Friend George Michael with Fond Words and Memories
 

Mariah Carey remembers late friend George Michael with fond words and memories and the impact he made on the world

It was a shock to the world to hear that one of the most iconic pop stars, George Michael had passed away. The 53 years old star was found dead in his home.

The more tragic fact about his death is that he passed away over Christmas. Artists, celebrities, activists and fans from all over the world mourned his death and paid tribute to the former Wham star. 

One of those artists’ paying tribute is Mariah Carey. Famous in the same time line, the stars were colleagues and friends. Mariah posted a heartfelt message on her website in which she wrote, "George was only 53 at the time of his passing. He left us way too soon," the "Hero" singer shared.

"He was a genius that gave us classics like ‘Faith' as well as boundary pushing singles ‘I Want Your Sex' and ‘Father Figure.' He also gave us the FIRST modern Christmas classic with ‘Last Christmas.'"

Mariah also expressed that she wanted to applaud Michael’s activism and his role as active ambassador for the LGBTQ community. She said that Michael pushed for "greater understanding, acceptance and love for all people."

She wrote that Michael touched so many lives and inspired us all. She said that George Michael was an original. He changed music and his music changed lives. 

She also remembered the time in which Michael called out to her for her rendition of the single "One More Try" that served as a tribute to George's influence.

We remember the tweets that both the artists exchanged back in 2014 in which he thanked her for the single and called her one of the best voices in the world.  

Mariah had replied by replying, "I'm so honored u like my rendition of ‘One More Try’, You & this song have always meant so much to me. Fan & Friend for life.""We'll continue to mourn the loss of an incredible artist and friend but his music will keep us smiling and dancing, forever," Mariah wrote at the end of her commemoration.

