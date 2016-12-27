Samsung Galaxy A5 2017 Renders Leak Again

The development of Samsung A5 is an open secret since it was spotted in some benchmarks and imports listings in August. We have seen the phone go through many phases. It has been Wi-Fi certified, Bluetooth certified, leaked in certain renders and videos, starred in a review video and so on.

Now that we expect the phone to be officially announced soon, it would be fair to say this was the most leaked smartphone of 2017. It is expected to be on sale in European markets from mid January.

Just before that actually happens we will have a look at the leak renders of the phone which have been released in four different colours pink, black, blue and gold. The renders have specifications along with them.

The phone has the following specifications

• 5.2-inch 1080p touchscreen

• a pair of 16 MP cameras

• Samsung's Exynos 7880 chipset (with a 1.9 GHz octa-core CPU)

• 3GB of RAM, 32GB of built-in storage

• 3,000 mAh battery

• Its dimensions are said to be 145 x 71 x 7.8 mm.

The A5 has maintained the same screen size and resolution as it predecessor but everything else is just different.

The price in China is rumoured to be CN 2699 which is almost $388. In the European market the retail price is expected to be 449 Euros.

