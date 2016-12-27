 
 

Engineers Create Programmable Silk Materials With Pre-designed Functions

Posted: Dec 27 2016, 8:54am CST | by , Updated: Dec 27 2016, 8:57am CST, in News | Latest Science News

 

Engineers Create Programmable Silk Materials with Pre-designed Functions
This image shows examples of engineered 3-D silk constructs. Credit: Silklab, Department of Biomedical Engineering, School of Engineering, Tufts University
  • Engineering Science has Novel Silk-Based Substances with Advanced Designs and Functions
 

Don't Miss: Best Holiday Deals on Sale Today

Engineering science finally has some novel silk-based substances with advanced designs and functions.

The process is such that it allows the creation of mechanical parts that have a function. Engineers have managed to make solids from silk proteins. These are preprogrammed to possess biological, chemical or optical functions.

Don't Miss: Super Bowl 2017 Ads

They go on to form stuff that changes color with strain, administers drugs or reacts to light. The paper on this was published in a science journal. The whole scheme was a water-based system of fabrication. 

It was a case of protein self-assembly. The experts created 3D materials from silk fibroin. This is the protein that lends silk fiber its strength and tenacity.

Next step was manipulating and handling the materials with water molecules. This led to the creation of many solid forms. From nanoscale to microscale, they all have built-in design and function. The experts made a surgical pin that changed its hue in accordance with its limits.

A silk fibroin pin changes color from blue to red when the force applied reaches the material’s yield point. Source: Silk Lab

They also made functional screws that can be heated on demand as a reaction to infrared light. Finally, a bio-compatible agent was also created.  This released bioactive agents such as enzymes. 

Some more applications could include orthopedic stuff with built-in growth agents or enzymes, a surgery screw that changes colors as it reached torque limits, nuts and bolts that are responsive to the environment and domestic things that can be shaped in accordance with the heart’s desire.

Silk is such a material that it is extraordinarily solid in its consistency. Fibroin which is found in silk is bio-compatible and biodegradable while taking on the shape of the foreign material and securing it. The biogenesis of such materials that show intelligence is something which is on the cutting edge of science and technology.  

The findings of this study published in an online paper this week in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).

Comments

You May Like

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

China could become First Country to Land Probe on First Side of the Moon

China could become First Country to Land Probe on Far Side of the Moon

41 minutes ago

China Sets Five Year Space Plan

China Sets Five Year Space Plan

1 hour ago

Fat Spreads Cancer Cells to Other Sites in the Body

Fat Spreads Cancer Cells to Other Sites in the Body

2 hours ago

Vera Rubin, Discoverer of Dark Matter, Dies at 88

Vera Rubin, Discoverer of Dark Matter, Dies at 88

2 hours ago

Samsung Galaxy A5 2017 Renders Leak Again

Samsung Galaxy A5 2017 Renders Leak Again

23 minutes ago

Mariah Carey Remembers George Michael

Mariah Carey Remembers George Michael

27 minutes ago

The Gionee M2017 With 7000mAh Battery is Now Official

The Gionee M2017 With 7000mAh Battery is Now Official

33 minutes ago

First LG G6 Render Appears But We Are Disappointed

First LG G6 Render Appears But We Are Disappointed

42 minutes ago

Apple is Planning a New 5 inch iPhone 7S with Vertical Dual Camera design in 2017

Apple is Planning a New 5 inch iPhone 7S with Vertical Dual Camera design in 2017

57 minutes ago

Comedian Ricky Harris Dies at 54

Comedian Ricky Harris Dies at 54

1 hour ago

Ash Tree Genome can Help Treat Fungal Disease

Ash Tree Genome can Help Treat Fungal Disease

3 hours ago

Hottest Arctic due to Record-Breaking Heatwave in North Pole

Hottest Arctic due to Record-Breaking Heatwave in North Pole

3 hours ago

World&#039;s Smallest Diamonds Used to Make Wires Three Atoms Wide

World's Smallest Diamonds Used to Make Wires Three Atoms Wide

4 hours ago

Hubble Snaps Small Stellar Galaxy NGC 4707 in the Hunting Dog

Hubble Snaps Small Stellar Galaxy NGC 4707 in the Hunting Dog

5 hours ago

Hubble Telescope Chases a Bright Spiral Galaxy

Hubble Telescope Chases a Bright Spiral Galaxy

6 hours ago

Best Holiday Deals



Holiday Gift Deals

Today's Best Holiday Sales

Find Hatchimals on Sale

Find NES Classic on Sale


Featured News

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Hatchimals in Stock at ToysRUs Stores on Sunday Dec. 18: Updates from the Lines

Hatchimals in Stock at ToysRUs Stores on Sunday Dec. 18: Updates from the Lines

 
Super Bowl 2017 Advertisers

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

Amazon Devices on Sale like It&#039;s Black Friday: Echo, Dot, Tap, Fire and Kindle Deals

Amazon Devices on Sale like It's Black Friday: Echo, Dot, Tap, Fire and Kindle Deals



Latest Science News

China could become First Country to Land Probe on First Side of the Moon

China could become First Country to Land Probe on Far Side of the Moon

41 minutes ago

China Sets Five Year Space Plan

China Sets Five Year Space Plan

1 hour ago

Fat Spreads Cancer Cells to Other Sites in the Body

Fat Spreads Cancer Cells to Other Sites in the Body

2 hours ago

Vera Rubin, Discoverer of Dark Matter, Dies at 88

Vera Rubin, Discoverer of Dark Matter, Dies at 88

2 hours ago

More Latest Science News Stories


Latest News

Samsung Galaxy A5 2017 Renders Leak Again

Samsung Galaxy A5 2017 Renders Leak Again

23 minutes ago

Mariah Carey Remembers George Michael

Mariah Carey Remembers George Michael

27 minutes ago

The Gionee M2017 With 7000mAh Battery is Now Official

The Gionee M2017 With 7000mAh Battery is Now Official

33 minutes ago

China could become First Country to Land Probe on First Side of the Moon

China could become First Country to Land Probe on Far Side of the Moon

41 minutes ago

More Latest News


The Hottest Gadgets of the Year

The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Holiday Gifts 2016

The Holiday Gifts 2016 are here. Find deals on the hottest Holiday gifts in tech as well as guides to find the hottest holiday gifts including Hatchimals and NES Classic.