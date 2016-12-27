New Drug can Treat Heart Failure

Lots of deaths happen due to cardiac failure. Several heart patients with cardiac failure don’t respond well to the current medicines. The researchers recently checked new drug named Cimaglermin that can treat heart failure.

The drug can repair heart structure that fails due to cardiac failure. The study included three heart failure patients’ who were on regular medical therapy.

The patients who were given Cimaglermin had recovered as their hearts pumping capacity became good. The study was conducted on heart failure patients of different levels.

The drug proved safe as a single dose, and it was helpful in repairing heart structure, stated Daniel J. Lenihan MD, from the division of cardiovascular medicine at Vanderbilt University,and also the lead author of the research.

The researchers still need to make further study to see the benefits of this new drug. Some side effects of Cimaglermin include nausea and headache, and patients with high dose of the drug had severe side effects, which are against the criteria set by Federal Drug Administration guidance for drug induced liver injury.

The patients who recovered only had single dose of Cimaglermin. Though, the result of this research study was not approved, but still the research team was very excited.

The doctors also found that instead of seeing this drug as repairing the heart, there is a possibility that it can stimulate heart to develop its own repairing mechanism.

If the study involves more stages of clinical trials, it will play a vital role in heart treatment, said Douglas L. Mann, MD, FACC, and also editor-in-chief of JACC: Basic to Translational Science.