Henry Cavill And Dwayne Johnson Say Merry Christmas As Superman & Black Adam

Too iconic men! One, a superhero; the second has not played a superhero yet but can easily be one. They’re both sexy, strong and major heartthrobs around the world, Henry Cavill and Dwayne Johnson just gave everyone a major jolt by posting a picture sitting together.

In the picture, both the stars are sitting at a table with a tropical background. Henry is wearing a dark maroon shirt while Dwayne is wearing a blue, tight t-shirt. Both men have decanters next to their glasses of the drinks of their own choice as they look at the camera.

The picture is captioned ‘Merry Christmas a Happy New Year from Superman and Black Adam @therock . Today we drink like gentleman and come together as friends. We're excited for what the future brings.. #DangerousGentleman #DCWorldsWillCollide #Superman’

A photo posted by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill) on Dec 25, 2016 at 11:20am PST

Henry was the first to share the picture on his Instagram with his 2.6 million followers and Johnson posted the picture and caption on his Instagram with 73.3 million followers.

The caption gave the DCEU fans all the joy to find out what Dwayne Johnson might be doing with the iconic Superman. He is poised to play Black Adam.

The star reportedly signed on to play the Spandex wearing hero in the early naughties but he has not yet been called to actually star in a movie. Now with the DC banner having announced it’s movies’ line-up in the coming years, a Superman movie is scheduled to be released.

Seeing Johnson with Cavill means that we might be seeing him in the new movie for which Cavill has been confirmed. Johnson will be playing Black Adam and it will be interesting to see these two heavy weights coming together to star on this one big project.