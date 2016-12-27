 
 

Humans Marrying Robots? It's A Big Possibility

Posted: Dec 27 2016, 10:21am CST | by , in News | Technology News

 

Humans Marrying Robots? It&#039;s a Big Possibility
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

We are still arguing about the validity of marriages between people of the same sex, but scientists are already looking toward the future, and they believe that it might include unions between man and robot. According to those experts, we can expect marriage between a human and a robot to be legal by 2050.

They made the prediction at a conference last week called "Love and Sex with Robots" at Goldsmith University in London. The prediction was made by David Levy, author of a book on human-robot love. There were some experts who remain skeptical, such as Adrian Cheok, a professor at City University in London and a director of the Mixed Reality Lab, according to Quartz.

“That might seem outrageous because it’s only 35 years away. But 35 years ago people thought homosexual marriage was outrageous,” Cheok said. “Until the 1970s, some states didn’t allow white and black people to marry each other. Society does progress and change very rapidly.”

Cheok pointed out that there could be quite a few advantages to a relationship between robots and humans: “A lot of human marriages are very unhappy,” he said. “Compared to a bad marriage, a robot will be better than a human.”

Whether this turns out to be true is something that has yet to be seen. However, robots are becoming more and more lifelike, so it certainly is something that could be a reality.

