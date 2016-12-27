 
 

Scientists Find New Way Of How Brain Networks Develop

Posted: Dec 27 2016, 10:31am CST

 

Scientists Find New Way of How Brain Networks Develop
Researchers Reveal New Discovery About Brain Network Function

Recently, scientists found that inhibitory brain cells develop a mechanism that functions unlike excitatory networks. The excitatory neurons refine the external network whereas the inhibitory neurons make broader map.

The study shows how brain transforms information. The study will help understand how brain works and how it should be treated. The study published in Nature Neuroscience.

The brain acts through networks of neurons that make activity maps, stated senior author Dr. Benjamin Arenkiel, also associates professor of molecular and human genetics and of neuroscience at Baylor College of Medicine.

The researcher studied neural maps in the olfactory system of the laboratory mouse, and found that most maps study was based on excitatory neurons, which started as overlapping networks of cells. But, after some time the diffused activity of cells is refined, that happens in several brain areas.

Brain also has inhibitory networks that respond to external activities, and it also regulates neural networks, but how inhibitory neurons develop is not yet known.

In the research study, Arenkiel and his colleagues studied how maps of inhibitory neurons develop in mouse olfactory system.

The study also showed that the sense of smell in mouse detects discrete scents, stated Arenkiel, who is also a McNair Scholar at Baylor. So, mice can detect several types of scents due to inhibitory neurons, because they are in abundance in mouse brain and respond to scents. There is a continuous process of birth of new inhibitory neurons. The research team observed newly born neurons to study inhibitory neurons. 

The scientists found that inhibitory neurons developed in a differentway than the excitatory networks. Inhibitory networks became broad instead of getting narrow, like excitatory networks. The scientists found that both networks work together and that’s how brain functions.

