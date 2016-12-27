 
 

John Wick 2 New Image Shows Keanu Reeves And Laurence Fishburne

Posted: Dec 27 2016, 11:25am CST

 

John Wick 2 New Image Shows Keanu Reeves and Laurence Fishburne
Credit: Entertainment Weekly
  • Keanu Reeves Meet Up an Old Acquaintance in the New Image for John Wick 2
 

Keanu Reeves team up with a former co-star in the new image for John Wick 2

The fans love the Entertainment Weekly for giving them glimpses in the movies that they want to see very badly. John Wick is one of the upcoming movies that everyone is looking forward to watching in 2017.

Having made a mark of its own in 2014 with fast paced actions, gritting fights and a very persuasive character in John Wick played by Keanu Reeves. Considered one of his best performances, Reeves is poised to reprise his role once more in the sequel.

This time around, Wick is forced out of retirement a second time, very shortly after the first, by a blood oath to help out a former associate who wants to seize control of an international assassins' guild.

John Wick travels to Rome to face off against the world's deadliest killers and do just that, going up against Common, Riccardo Scamarcio, and Ruby Rose as well as many, many others. The trailer gave the fans a premise and a location, Rome.

In a new image for the movie, Entertainment Weekly just posted, we see a still from the movie in which Reeves is standing face to face with his former co-star from the Matrix trilogy, Lawrence Fishburne. Fishburne played Morpheus alongside Reeves’ Neo in the Matrix and served as his mentor and comrade against the digital enemy.

In this image, Fishburne is looking at Wick slyly in his role The Bowler King. The role is reported to have been written just for him. Fishburne, who is a fan of the original movie, was not hard to persuade to play the role in the sequel.

Cast for the movie also include, John Leguizamo, Ian McShane, Bridget Moynahan, Lance Reddick, Peter Stormare, and Peter Serafinowicz. Chad Stahelski is directing the sequel as well.

