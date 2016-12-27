Emotional Hangover is Real

Emotional events can leave physical and psychological changes in their wake. These continue to affect the individual for a relatively long period of time even after the emotional event is over.

In fact, it has been termed the hangover. This study appeared in a journal. This emotional hangover also counts in how we gauge future events. The traces left behind in the brain continue to influence all experiences that will occur in the times to come.

Our memory of events is not just due to external stimuli. It is based on our internal environment as well. These internal states can remain extant for lengthy periods of time.

They also color our future experiences. The emotional landscape is mapped in such a manner that it is a virtual state of mind. Our cognitive attitudes are colored by emotional traces that continue to persist despite our professing otherwise.

That is the reason why emotional events are remembered better than non-emotional events. Even non-emotional events that were somehow linked with emotional events were better remembered than non-emotional events alone.

The experiment involved subjects viewing scene images that contained emotional content. They caused arousal by their content. About 10 to 30 minutes later, non-emotional scenes were also shown to a group of these subjects.

Others watched emotional scenes after non-emotional ones. There was physical arousal as measured by skin conductance and brain activity. MRI scans showed all this.

Half a dozen hours later, all these people were given memory tests. Those who looked at the emotional scenes before had better recollection of the memories in the long term.

Those who saw the unemotional scenes beforehand had lesser recall. This shows that recall for events is dependent on their preponderantly being emotional ones.

This study appears in the journal Nature Neuroscience.