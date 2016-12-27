 
 

What The New Year Holds For Science

Posted: Dec 27 2016, 12:28pm CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

What the New Year Holds for Science
  • Highlights of what 2017 holds in Store for Scientific Progress
 

Some of the highlights of what 2017 holds in store for scientific progress are mentioned. They include some of the most marvelous and the miraculous of inventions and discoveries.

2017 is almost here and some of the scientific stuff that it holds in store for us is truly wonderful. Climate change and tempestuous seas are one of the highlights. If the USA backs down from its commitments, China will have to take the lead in climate change matters.

Green technology is the only alternative. After Trump’s inauguration, which is due on January 20th, the effects on NASA’s space program and earth science will also be evident.      

China’s Chang’e-5 mission to the moon will come back to earth with lunar samples. The human micro-biome will be mapped even further in 2017. The viruses, bacteria and genes all taken together will be a new and bold frontier in medicine.

Then genetic engineering experiments such as CRISPR-Cas9 will get a stimulus via more research and development being done on them. This will lead us in the direction of fresh vistas of progress and surplus. 

Quantum computers will also be a novel phenomenon. They will be able to perform trillions of calculations in seconds. The study of the far pavilions of space will lead into a re-studying of black holes.

Such observatories as LIGO and VIRGO will be active in 2017, according to Nature. Wonderful and interesting substances such as thin solar cells will be the order of the day.

Also the marine environment will have to be conserved since many of the animals are disappearing fast from the scene. The phenomenon of coral bleaching is also one of the key issues that have upset the balance of Nature.

Mankind must step back and take a survey lest it jeopardize life as it exists on the planet. The war against cancer is gaining ground too. Finally, last but not least, Planet Nine is one such astronomical entity the existence and location of which is being discussed with great liveliness among scientists.

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

