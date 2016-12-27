Richard Hammond Under Fire for Saying Ice Cream is Gay on The Grand Tour

The motoring show host Richard Hammond is being criticized for making a homophobic comment on an episode of The Grand Tour. Hammond made a comment which linked eating ice-cream to being gay on the latest episode of the show.

The comment was made on the sixth episode of the first season of the show, also entitled as the Happy Finnish Christmas. The episode was released Amazon Prime.

Hammond co-hosts the show with fellow hosts Jeremy Clarkson and James May. The exchange occurred on the 23rd of December, in front of a live audience.

When Clarkson remarked about the interior of the Rolls Royce saying in one of these cars eating a chocolate Magnum ice-cream would be the only problem. To this Hammond responded by saying it’s all right for him because he doesn’t eat ice cream and it has to do with being straight.

For his part Clarkson did seem taken aback and even asked the applauding audience what they were cheering for. Clarkson then asked Hammond so in his view all children are homosexual, to which Hammond replied a cone would just look ridiculous in a grown man’s hand.

hello & here's the full richard hammond 'ice creams are gay' piece and yeah, it's awful pic.twitter.com/JhDisRsc1Q— Ollie Cole (@ProducerOllie) December 26, 2016

The comment generated a ton of criticism against Hammond on social media with some users saying the co-host is actually what was wrong with the old era Top Gear show.

Richard Hammond gags while explaining ‘men who eat ice-cream are gay’ on The Grand Tour, ep 6.

Are men that watch this show bigoted weasels? pic.twitter.com/G4W9ziqLch— Hayden Scott-Baron (@docky) December 26, 2016

The comment even generated a backlash from the LGBT equality charity; stonewall. According to the Stonewall spokesperson, the choice of words used by the co-host are not just ridiculous but were purposefully chosen to mock and ridicule their community.

The spokesperson further stated to the Guardian that their charity trains teachers to help reduce homophobic slurs but watching such content on TV wasextremely disappointing and sent a wrong message to people.