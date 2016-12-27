CES 2017: LG Unveils Levitating Portable Speaker

LG is going to come with a new set of speakers at the CES 2017. These speakers surely will be the ones that will provide the best of the best to the people who love music. These speakers are unique in their own as they will beautifully capture the essence of latest technology that will just be like magic.

These new speakers come with the unique quality of hovering in air while the music is being played. Yep you read that right! These levitating speakers are sure to capture attention of many as they are not able to levitate only but will be able to play music in the best kind of quality of voice too.

Simply mesmerizing and eye catching to look at, these speakers can be used in home or your office as per your likes. The speaker accompany a levitation station that will be placed below these.

These speakers are going to be white in color and will be able to play high quality sound of any kind. You can connect it your WIFI or your smartphones Bluetooth as per your choice. It offers and supports SD card as well so you can simply put your favorite music in the SD card and can insert it in these speakers.

The Portable Levitating Speaker model PJ9 by LG will have a battery power up to 10 hours. When the battery end or is low, the speakers descend automatically on the Levitation Station so that the battery in speaker’s get charged.

The Levitation Station will offer wireless charging to the speaker which means that the user will be able to hear the songs of their choice without any kind of interruption.

“Our latest addition to our growing lineup of premium wireless audio devices is not only eye-catching but also communicates the message that LG is serious about bringing something different to the table,” said Brian Kwon, president and CEO of LG’s Home Entertainment Company.

“We are absolutely dedicated to exploring new concepts and to pioneering innovative designs for its advanced audio products for consumers around the world, and the PJ9 is the latest example of this commitment.”

CES 2017 visitors can come to LG’s stand at the Las Vegas Convention Center (Booth #11100, Central Hall) to see the company’s full lineup of wireless audio products.