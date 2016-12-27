CES 2017: Mercedes-Benz CASE Showcases The Future Of Mobility

The Consumers Electronics Show (CES) 2017 is going to be held n the first week of January 2017. It is starting on 4th January and all the major electronics and tech giants along with newcomers in the field are coming to town with their innovative projects. Mercedes-Benz is coming to Las Vegas for CES 2017 this year with a number of innovations in the technology zone.

The company is bringing its new cooperate strategy CASE, along with its four pillars connected, shared and Service, Autonomous technology and Electric Drive. Along with these Mercedes-Benz is coming up with the concept of “Fit&Healthy” which will present the idea of increasing society’s health consciousness and providing health benefits while combining it with technology. The company is aiming here to provide future mobility along with health options.

The company is also going to bring about new mobility solution that will be able to connect houses with ones vehicles. It will be regarded as smart home. The company will release details about the technology in the press conference at the CES 2017. The best part about the Press conference of Mercedes-Benz will be live Question, Answer session with the experts from company.

They will be out there to answer the queries regarding new technology and latest development at the company. The discussion with experts will be streamed online live as well. Fans will be able to see the streaming live on the official Facebook page of Mercedes-Benz and Daimler Media site.

"Our notion of mobility will change more dramatically in the next five to ten years than in the preceding 50," stated Ola Källenius, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and, from January 2017, responsible for Group Research and Mercedes-Benz Cars Development.

"Our CASE strategy will help us to shape the future of mobility. The objective is to make the car a platform for future mobility concepts and a space that offers a digital experience. The car of the future must be networked, autonomous, emissions-free and deliver the possibility of shared mobility."

Under the banner of CASE, Mercedes-Benz will be presenting the Concept EQ and the Mercedes-Benz Vision Van on the same stage for the first time in Las Vegas.

It is regarded that under the category of Electronic vehicles, the Mercedes-Benz Vision Van will make an appearance on stage in the event, it will provide a glimpse of latest electronics technology that will be provided by Mercedes-Benz in future.

Mercedes-Benz also state in official CES 2017 press release that the company "will be demonstrating the next steps on the road to developing the cognitive car, while "Fit&Healthy" will provide a vision of how society's growing health consciousness can be intelligently combined with future mobility. The subjects of artificial intelligence, innovative solutions for networking vehicles with the smart home and Mercedes me will play an important role at the show. The cult brand smart will also be premiering the new, innovative "smart ready to share" service."