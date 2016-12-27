CES 2017: Samsung to Reveal Creative Lab Projects for Kids and Skincare

Samsung Electronics will be coming with a few new C-Lab products in the CES 2017. The Consumers Electronics Show (CES) 2017 is the place where almost most of the major electronics maker come forward to showcase their latest technology. Samsung is coming to the event with a number of new products too with its new C-Lab range.

The C-Lab is an exclusive sub branch of Samsung electronics that was created in order to give opportunity to its experts to bring about new and innovative products up at front. This year the company will be offering three new products from C-Lab in CES 2017 at Eureka Park.

Tag +

It is a new device by Samsung that is designed for kids. It is made in a way that young kids will find pretty easy to use it. It will act as a companion that will connect to toys and a smartphone app. This device introduced interactions and conversations depending upon the function chosen by the kid. Kids will be able to have multiple experience with this toy.

S-Skin

It is specially designed for consumers in order to let them known about their dermatological health. The device will be able to provide dermatological information on par with professional set up in a smaller cost. The device will be able to analyses the skin for multiple skin problems and norms. It will be able to detect, dryness, redness, melanin range and many other things, it will also be able to give advice according to skin’s condition.

Lumini

Lumini is the new device by company that will have the tendency to detect spots on skins even before they appear. The device will take a picture of face and by using algorithms according to face will be able to detect any changes in skin and to provide identification of wrinkles, pimples, sebum and increased pores.

Five additional C-Lab projects that have successfully spun off will be exhibited at CES 2017:

MANGOSLAB is a compact printer that prints memos from smart devices to Post-it note paper;

Jameasy is a solution that helps users practice an acoustic musical instrument through a sensor module attached to the instrument;

MOPIC is a smartphone cover that helps view 3D content without glasses;

Analogue Plus is a hands-free device for headgear; and

WELT is a fashionable belt for healthcare.

They are seeking global business opportunities through CES 2017.

“Ideas from diverse areas from fashion and kids to beauty are being developed based on innovative technology and we will continue to seek for additional ideas across a broad spectrum,” said Jaiil Lee, Vice President of Creativity & Innovation Center at Samsung Electronics.