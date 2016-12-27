Elon Musk Hints at Ultra-Fast Tesla Superchargers

Although Tesla’s superchargers are faster than any other right now but they’re not as fast as they should be. The supercharger takes nearly 40 minutes to generate a charge of up to 80 percent in Tesla cars.

Don't Miss: Super Bowl 2017 Ads

Basically the chargers are not like the traditional gas pumps where it takes only a few minutes to fill up the tank. Electric Vehicles take longer to charge, although all this may be about to change for Tesla EVs especially.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk just hinted at the possibility of a brand new Supercharger which will be much faster than its predecessor. The new third generation Supercharger was hinted at by Elon Musk himself on Twitter.

First Musk stated the new supercharger will be able to give more power than even the 150kW per car currently being used.

@FredericLambert There are some installed already, but full rollout really needs Supercharger V3 and Powerpack V2, plus SolarCity. Pieces now in place.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 24, 2016

When Electrek's Fred Lambert suggested a Supercharger with a limit of 350kW, Elon Musk responded by touted such a capacity comparable to children’s toys. As is the norm Musk did not reveal many details so we still have to wait and see how Musk will deliver the new supercharger.

@FredericLambert A mere 350 kW ... what are you referring to, a children's toy?— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 24, 2016

If Tesla is capable of delivering power to their EVs within 4 to 5 minutes then they speed up the entire process of charging significantly. Not only would this place Tesla in a new class of its own but make EVs more acceptable for the wider public.

Say people will have no trouble travelling long distances or using their EVs even when in a hurry and low on charge. For Tesla such a feat will also dramatically alter their financial picture. For once their superchargers will be able to accommodate more customers in a single station.

Sources: AutoBlog via Engadget