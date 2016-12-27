TV Shows Cancelled or Renewed in 2016

The rise of streaming video is pushing TV networks to keep their TV Show line up as attractive as possible. Netflix and Amazon Prime are having extreme success with their original content. The fall TV season is important for TV networks to gain viewership. TV shows not delivering on ratings are removed to make room for new shows.
Network executives have always been notoriously brutal on television show cancellations, especially new shows. They have to make major decisions based on viewers, target demographics, and social media usage. Some channels will keep shows that have had a long tenure, allowing them to wrap up in a season or two. So which shows are getting the honor of a final season? Which shows were cancelled right away?
This year there is a strong crop of new shows. In fact, many more are expected to last at least another season than there will be cancelled. However, this is also the year that we are going to say goodbye to some of our old favorites, like Girls, Orphan Black, and The Vampire Diaries.
Take a look below to see the fate of your favorite 2016 TV shows.
2016 Fall TV Shows
ABC
The $100,000 Pyramid: Officially renewed. o
Agents of SHIELD: TBA
Agent Carter: CANCELLED after two seasons.
America's Funniest Home Videos: TBA – Likely to be renewed
American Crime: Renewed - This critical darling but viewer-challenged anthology show will return for another season.
American Housewife: Extended to Full First Season
The Bachelor: The wildly popular show will return for yet another season with Nick Viall courting women.
Bachelor in Paradise: Renewed for Season 4
Black-ish: TBA (likely to be renewed)
Castle: CANCELLED after eight seasons.
The Catch: TBA
Celebrity Family Feud: Officially renewed for a second season.
Conviction: Effectively Canceled
Dancing with the Stars: TBA – likely to return
Designated Survivor: TBA
Downward Dog: Premieres at midseason
Dr. Ken: TBA
Fresh Off the Boat: This groundbreaking series will return for a third season.
The Goldbergs: TBA – likely to be renewed
Grey’s Anatomy: TBA – likely to be renewed
How to Get Away with Murder: TBA – likely to be renewed even though it is clear that at least one of the Keating 5 probably won’t return with it.
Imaginary Mary: TBA
Last Man Standing: TBA
Match Game: Officially renewed for a second season.
The Middle: Extended
Mistresses: CANCELLED
Modern Family: TBA – likely to be renewed
Muppets: CANCELLED after one season.
Notorious: Order cut from 13 episodes to 10, though the show hasn't been cancelled yet.
Of Kings and Prophets: CANCELLED after two episodes.
Once Upon a Time: TBA – likely to be renewed
Quantico: TBA
The Real O'Neals: TBA
Scandal: The political drama from Shonda Rhimes will be back for season 6.
Secrets and Lies: TBA
Shark Tank: The show is back for its eighth season.
Speechless: Picked up for a full first season, Season 2 TBA
Time After Time: TBA
Uncle Buck: CANCELLED after one season.
CBS
2 Broke Girls: TBA – Likely to be Renewed
Angel From Hell: After a delayed start and only a few aired episodes, the was CANCELLED.
The Amazing Race: TBA – Likely to be Renewed
American Gothic: CANCELLED
The Big Bang Theory: TBA – Likely to Be Renewed
Big Brother: Officially renewed for another season.
Blue Bloods: TBA
BrainDead: Unofficially CANCELLED
Bull: Full season pick-up - TBA on season 2
Code Black: Extended - TBA on season 2
Criminal Minds: TBA
Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders: Season 2 premieres at midseason
CSI: Cyber: The show is ending after 2 seasons.
Doubt: TBA - Premieres at midseason
Elementary: The Sherlock show will come back this fall, TBA on another season.
The Good Wife: Finished its final season.
The Good Wife spinoff: Premieres at midseason
The Great Indoors: Full Season - TBA Season 2
Hawaii Five-O: TBA
Kevin Can Wait: Full season pickup - TBA season 2
Life in Pieces: Returns October 27
Limitless: CANCELLED
MacGyver: Full season pickup - TBA season 2
Madam Secretary: TBA
Mike and Molly: Finished its final season.
NCIS: In a rare move, network executives renewed the procedural for two more seasons last year.
NCIS: Los Angeles: TBA
NCIS: New Orleans: TBA
The Odd Couple: Effectively Canceled
Person of Interest: The cop show starring Jim Caviezel will end with season five.
Pure Genius: Unofficially Cancelled.
Rush Hour: CANCELLED.
Salvation: Ordered to 13-episode season for summer 2017.
Scorpion: TBA
Star Trek: Discovery: Premiering Spring 2017
Survivor: TBA – likely to be renewed
Training Day: Premieres at midseason
Undercover Boss: Season 8 premieres at midseason
Zoo: Officially renewed for Season 3
Fox
24: Legacy: Premiering at midseason
American Grit: Officially renewed for Season 2
APB: Premiering at midseason
Bob’s Burgers: TBA – likely to be renewed
Bones: Officially cancelled; final season premieres early 2017
Brooklyn Nine-Nine: TBA – likely to be renewed
Empire: TBA – likely to be renewed
The Exorcist: TBA
Family Guy: TBA – likely to be renewed
Gotham: TBA
Hell’s Kitchen: TBA
The Last Man on Earth: TBA
Lethal Weapon: Given a Full Season Order
Lucifer: Full season pick-up to 22 episodes.
Making History: Premiering at midseason - cut to 9 episodes.
MasterChef: Season 8 premiering summer 2017
MasterChef Junior: Season 5 premiering late 2016
The Mick: Premieres at midseason
New Girl: TBA – likely to be renewed
Pitch: TBA
Prison Break: Premiering at midseason
Rosewood: TBA
Scream Queens: TBA
The Simpsons: Renewed for season 29 and season 30. It will have the most episodes of any TV show during its 30th season.
Shots Fired: Premiering at midseason
Sleepy Hollow: Season 4 premiering midseason
So You Think You Can Dance: TBA
Son of Zorn: TBA
Star: Premiering at midseason
Wayward Pines: TBA
World’s Funniest: TBA – likely to be renewed
The X-Files: TBA – likely to be renewed
NBC
America’s Got Talent: Officially renewed
American Ninja Warrior: Officially renewed
Aquarius: Officially CANCELLED
The Biggest Loser: Season 18 premiering at midseason
The Blacklist: TBA – likely to be renewed
The Blacklist: Redemption: Premiering at midseason
Blindspot: TBA
The Carmichael Show: Season 2 premiering midseason
Celebrity Apprentice: Season 8 premiering at midseason
Chicago Fire: TBA – likely to be renewed
Chicago Justice: Premiering midseason
Chicago Med: TBA – likely to be renewed
Chicago P.D.: TBA – likely to be renewed
Emerald City: Premiering midseason
The Good Place: TBA
Great News: Premiering midseason
Grimm: Officially CANCELLED; final season premiering early 2017
Hollywood Game Night: Season 5 premiering midseason
Law & Order: SVU: TBA – likely to be renewed
Little Big Shots: Season 2 premiering next summer
Marlon: Premiering midseason
Midnight Texas: Premiering midseason
Night Shift: Renewed for Season 4
Powerless: Premiering midseason
Shades of Blue: Season 2 premiering midseason
Superstore: TBA – likely to be renewed
Taken: Premiering midseason
This Is Us: Picked up for full Season 1. Season 2 TBA
Timeless: Extended to 16 episodes
Trial & Error: Premiering midseason
The Voice: Officially renewed for two more seasons
The CW
The 100: Season 4 premiering midseason
Arrow: TBA – likely to be renewed
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: Returning October 21 - TBA
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Returning October 13 - TBA
The Flash: TBA – likely to be renewed
Frequency: No Extension
iZombie: Season 3 premiering midseason
Jane the Virgin: TBA
Masters of Illusion: Renewed
No Tomorrow: No Extension
The Originals: Season 4 premiering midseason
Penn & Teller: Fool Us: Renewed
Reign: CANCELLED
Riverdale: Premiering midseason
Supergirl: Returning for first season on CW October 10 - TBA (but delivering KILLER ratings)
Supernatural: TBA – likely to be renewed
The Vampire Diaries: Officially CANCELLED; series finale airing in the spring
Whose Line Is It Anyway?: Officially Renewed
Netflix
3%: TBA
13 Reasons Why: Starting 2016 - TBA
Alias Grace: Starting 2017 - Miniseries
Altered Carbon: Starting 2017 - TBA
Anne: Starting 2017 – TBA
Between: TBA
Big Mouth: Starting 2017 – TBA
Bill Nye Saves the World: Starting 2017 – TBA
Black Mirror: Season 3 Starting October 21 – TBA
Bloodline: Season 3 Starting 2017 – Ending After This Seasons
Bojack Horseman: Renewed For Season 4
Captive: Starting December 9, 2016 – TBA
Chef’s Table: Season 3 Starting 2017 – TBA
Chef’s Table France: TBA
Crazy Face: TBA
The Crown: Premiering November 4, 2016 – TBA
Dear White People: Starting 2017 – TBA
Disjointed: Starting 2017 – TBA
Easy: TBA
Edha: Starting 2017 – TBA
F Is for Family: TBA
The Fall: Season 3 Premiering October 29, 2016
Fearless: TBA
Flaked: Season Starting 2017 – TBA
Friends From College: Starting 2017 – TBA
Frontier: Renewed for a second season before premiere.
Fuller House: Renewed for Season 3
The Get Down: TBA
Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life: Season 8 Starts November 25
#Girlboss: TBA
G.L.O.W.: Starting 2017 – TBA
Godless: Starting 2017 – TBA
Grace and Frankie: Starting 2017 – TBA
Gypsy: Starting 2017 – TBA
Haters Back Off: Renewed for Season 2
House of Cards: Season 5 Starting 2017 – TBA
Lady Dynamie: Season 2 Starting 2017 – TBA
Last Chance U: Renewed
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events: Starting January 1, 2017 – TBA
Longmire: Starting final season in 2017.
Love: Season 2 Starting 2017 – TBA
Lovesick: Season 2 Starting 2017 – TBA
Making a Murderer: Season 2 Starting 2017 – TBA
Maniac: Starting 2017 – TBA
Marcella: Starting 2017 – TBA
Marco Polo: CANCELLED
Marvel’s Daredevil: Starting 2017/18 – TBA
Marvel’s The Defenders: Starting Late 2017 – TBA
Marvel’s Iron Fist: Starting March 17, 2017 – TBA
Marvel’s Jessica Jones: Season 2 Starting 2017/2018 – TBA
Marvel’s Luke Cage: Renewed for Season 2
Master of None: Season 2 Starting 2017 – TBA
Mind Hunter: Starting 2017 – TBA
Mystery Science Theater 3000: Starting 2017 – TBA
Narcos: Renewed for Two More Seasons
The OA: Starting 2016 – TBA
One Day at a Time: Starting January 1, 2017 – TBA
Orange is the New Black: Renewed Through Season 7
Pacific Heat: Starting December 2, 2016 – TBA
Peaky Blinders: Renewed Through Season 5
The Ranch: Season Two Starting 2017 – TBA
Real Rob: Season 2 Starting 2017 – TBA
Santa Clarita Diet: Starting 2017 – TBA
Sense8: TBA - there have been reports that this season could be the last.
She’s Gotta Have It: TBA
Skylanders Academy: Starting October 28, 2016 – Renewed Season 2
Stranger Things: Officially Renewed
Travelers: TBA
Trollhunters: Starting December - TBA
Ultimate Beastmaster: TBA
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 3 Starting 2017 – TBA
Watership Down: TBA
Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later: Starting 2017 – TBA
White Rabbit Project: Starting December 9, 2016 – TBA
HBO:
Any Given Wednesday with Bill Simmons: Canceled
Ballers: Renewed for a Third Season
Big Little Lies: Starting TBD - TBA
Crashing: Starting 2017 - TBA
Curb Your Enthusiasm: Season 9 Starting 2017/18 - TBA
The Deuce: Starting 2017 - TBA
Divorce: Renewed
Game of Thrones: Starting Summer 2017 (7 Episodes)
Girls: Final Season Starting 2017
Hard Knocks: TBA
High Maintenance: Renewed
Insecure: Renewed
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver: Renewed Season 3 & 4
The Leftovers: CANCELLED after Season 3
Lewis & Clark: Delayed - TBA
The Night Of: Miniseries- TBA
Room 104: Starting 2017 - TBA
Sharp Objects: Starting 2017 - TBA
Silicon Valley: Season 4 Starting 2017
Tour de Pharmacy: Limited Series Starting 2017
Tracey Ullman’s Show: Starting October 28, 2016 – Renewed in UK (Not US)
Untitled Jon Stewart Show: Starting TBD
Veep: Season 6 Starting 2017
Vice: Renewed Through Season 7
Vice News Tonight: Starting October 10, 2016 - TBA
Vice Principals: 2 Seasons Only Per Original Order
Vinyl: CANCELLED
Westworld: Officially Renewed
The Young Pope: Miniseries Starting 2017
Showtime
The Affair: Season 3 Starting November 20, 2016 - TBA
Billions: Season 2 Starting February 19, 2017 - TBA
Dark Net: Season 2 Starting TBA
Dice: Season 2 Starting TBA
Episodes: CANCELLED After Season 5
Guerrilla: Starting TBA
Homeland: Renewed Through Season 8
I’m Dying Up Here: Starting TBA
Masters of Sex: Cancelled After 4 Seasons.
Purity: Starting TBA – 2 Seasons Ordered
Ray Donovan: Renewed
Roadies: CANCELLED
A Season with Florida State Football: TBA
Shameless: Renewed for Season 8 (12-episodes)
Twin Peaks: Season 3 Starting Mid-2017
Amazon Prime
All or Nothing: A Season with the Arizona Cardinals: TBA
American Playboy: The Hugh Hefner Story: Starting 2017 - TBA
Bosch: Season 3 Starting TBA
Britannia: Starting 2017 - TBA
Catastrophe: Renewed
The Cosmopolitans: Project Delayed
Crisis in Six Scenes: TBA
Fleabag: TBA
Goliath: Starting October 14, 2016 - TBA
Good Girls Revolt: Canceled After 1 Season
Gortimer Gibbon’s Life on Normal Street: TBA
The Grand Tour: Starting November 18, 2016 - Renewed
Hand of God: CANCELLED After Season 2
Highston: TBA
Jack Ryan: TBA
Lore: TBA
The Man in the High Castle: Season 2 Starting December 16, 2016 - TBA
Mozart in the Jungle: Season 3 Starting December 9, 2016 - TBA
Novak: Starting 2017 - TBA
One Mississippi: Renewed
The Patriot: TBA
Red Oaks: Season 2 Starting November 11, 2016 - TBA
Sneaky Pete: TBA
Transparent: Renewed
Z: TBA
Hulu
Casual: Renewed
Chance: Starting October 19, 2016 - Renewed
Difficult People: Renewed
Dimension 404: TBA
East Los High: TBA
Freakish: Starting October 10, 2016 - TBA
Future Man: TBA
The Handmaid’s Tale: Starting 2017 -- TBA
Harlots: TBA
The Mindy Project: TBA
The Path: TBA
Shut Eye: Starting December 7, 2016 - TBA
Other Shows of Note
American Crime Story: Season 2 will deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina and will air in 2017. Renewed for season 3, which will focus on the murder of designer Gianni Versace.
American Dad: Renewed
American Horror Story: Renewed
The Americans: Renewed for Final Season
American Woman: Ordred
Archer: Renewed
Atlanta: Renewed
Baby Daddy: Renewed
Baskets: TBA
Bates Motel: Final Season
Better Call Saul: Season 3 Starting 2017 – TBA
Better Things: Renewed
Big Hero 6: TBA
Black Sails: CANCELLED
Broad City: Renewed
Comedy Bang! Bang!: CANCELLED
Dark Matter: Renewed
Dead of Summer: Cancelled
Devious Maids: CANCELLED
Doctor Who: Season 10 Starting 2017 – TBA
Drunk History: TBA
Duck Dynasty: Cancelled after 11 seasons
Fargo: Season 3 Starting 2017 – TBA
Fear the Walking Dead: Renewed
Feed the Beast: CANCELLED
The Fosters: TBA
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee: Renewed and moves to Wednesdays at 10:30
Girl Meets World: TBA
Girlfriend’s Guide to Divorce: Renewed
Gomorrah: Renewed
Greenleaf: Renewed
Guilt: CANCELLED
Inside Amy Schumer: Season 5 Starting TBD – TBA
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Renewed
The Jim Gaffigan Show: CANCELLED
Killjoys: Renewed
The Last Fall: Renewed
Legends of Chamberlain Heights: Renewed
Martha and Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party: Renewed
Mr. Robot: Renewed
Murder in the First: CANCELLED after Season 3
Nashville: Moving to CMT – TBA
Orphan Black: Ending After Season 5
Outlander: Renewed
People of Earth: Renewed
Please Like Me: TBA
Poldark: Renewed
Portlandia: TBA
Power: Renewed
Pretty Little Liars: Final Season Spring 2017
Queen of the South: Renewed
Queen Sugar: Renewed
Rectify: CANCELLED
Review: CANCELLED
Rizzoli & Isles: CANCELLED
Rogue: CANCELLED
The Royals: Starting December 4, 2016 – TBA
Salem: CANCELLED
Scream: Renewed for a 6-episode third season.
Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll: Cancelled
Shadowhunters: TBA
Sherlock: TBA
South Park: Renewed
Spongebob Squarepants: NOT cancelled, despite rumors.
Still the King: Renewed
Switched At Birth: CANCELLED
Teen Wolf: CANCELLED
Too Close to Home: Renewed
Tyrant: CANCELLED
UnReal: Renewed
Van Helsing: Renewed for a 13-episode second season
Vikings: Renewed
Wrecked: Renewed
Young & Hungry: Officially Renewed
Young Justice: Canceled - and then announced it will go somewhere else.
Younger: Renewed