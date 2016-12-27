TV Shows Cancelled or Renewed in 2016

The rise of streaming video is pushing TV networks to keep their TV Show line up as attractive as possible. Netflix and Amazon Prime are having extreme success with their original content. The fall TV season is important for TV networks to gain viewership. TV shows not delivering on ratings are removed to make room for new shows.

Network executives have always been notoriously brutal on television show cancellations, especially new shows. They have to make major decisions based on viewers, target demographics, and social media usage. Some channels will keep shows that have had a long tenure, allowing them to wrap up in a season or two. So which shows are getting the honor of a final season? Which shows were cancelled right away?

This year there is a strong crop of new shows. In fact, many more are expected to last at least another season than there will be cancelled. However, this is also the year that we are going to say goodbye to some of our old favorites, like Girls, Orphan Black, and The Vampire Diaries.

Take a look below to see the fate of your favorite 2016 TV shows.

2016 Fall TV Shows

ABC

The $100,000 Pyramid: Officially renewed. o

Agents of SHIELD: TBA

Agent Carter: CANCELLED after two seasons.

America's Funniest Home Videos: TBA – Likely to be renewed

American Crime: Renewed - This critical darling but viewer-challenged anthology show will return for another season.

American Housewife: Extended to Full First Season

The Bachelor: The wildly popular show will return for yet another season with Nick Viall courting women.

Bachelor in Paradise: Renewed for Season 4

Black-ish: TBA (likely to be renewed)

Castle: CANCELLED after eight seasons.

The Catch: TBA

Celebrity Family Feud: Officially renewed for a second season.

Conviction: Effectively Canceled

Dancing with the Stars: TBA – likely to return

Designated Survivor: TBA

Downward Dog: Premieres at midseason

Dr. Ken: TBA

Fresh Off the Boat: This groundbreaking series will return for a third season.

The Goldbergs: TBA – likely to be renewed

Grey’s Anatomy: TBA – likely to be renewed

How to Get Away with Murder: TBA – likely to be renewed even though it is clear that at least one of the Keating 5 probably won’t return with it.

Imaginary Mary: TBA

Last Man Standing: TBA

Match Game: Officially renewed for a second season.

The Middle: Extended

Mistresses: CANCELLED

Modern Family: TBA – likely to be renewed

Muppets: CANCELLED after one season.

Notorious: Order cut from 13 episodes to 10, though the show hasn't been cancelled yet.

Of Kings and Prophets: CANCELLED after two episodes.

Once Upon a Time: TBA – likely to be renewed

Quantico: TBA

The Real O'Neals: TBA

Scandal: The political drama from Shonda Rhimes will be back for season 6.

Secrets and Lies: TBA

Shark Tank: The show is back for its eighth season.

Speechless: Picked up for a full first season, Season 2 TBA

Time After Time: TBA

Uncle Buck: CANCELLED after one season.

CBS

2 Broke Girls: TBA – Likely to be Renewed

Angel From Hell: After a delayed start and only a few aired episodes, the was CANCELLED.

The Amazing Race: TBA – Likely to be Renewed

American Gothic: CANCELLED

The Big Bang Theory: TBA – Likely to Be Renewed

Big Brother: Officially renewed for another season.

Blue Bloods: TBA

BrainDead: Unofficially CANCELLED

Bull: Full season pick-up - TBA on season 2

Code Black: Extended - TBA on season 2

Criminal Minds: TBA

Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders: Season 2 premieres at midseason

CSI: Cyber: The show is ending after 2 seasons.

Doubt: TBA - Premieres at midseason

Elementary: The Sherlock show will come back this fall, TBA on another season.

The Good Wife: Finished its final season.

The Good Wife spinoff: Premieres at midseason

The Great Indoors: Full Season - TBA Season 2

Hawaii Five-O: TBA

Kevin Can Wait: Full season pickup - TBA season 2

Life in Pieces: Returns October 27

Limitless: CANCELLED

MacGyver: Full season pickup - TBA season 2

Madam Secretary: TBA

Mike and Molly: Finished its final season.

NCIS: In a rare move, network executives renewed the procedural for two more seasons last year.

NCIS: Los Angeles: TBA

NCIS: New Orleans: TBA

The Odd Couple: Effectively Canceled

Person of Interest: The cop show starring Jim Caviezel will end with season five.

Pure Genius: Unofficially Cancelled.

Rush Hour: CANCELLED.

Salvation: Ordered to 13-episode season for summer 2017.

Scorpion: TBA

Star Trek: Discovery: Premiering Spring 2017

Survivor: TBA – likely to be renewed

Training Day: Premieres at midseason

Undercover Boss: Season 8 premieres at midseason

Zoo: Officially renewed for Season 3

Fox

24: Legacy: Premiering at midseason

American Grit: Officially renewed for Season 2

APB: Premiering at midseason

Bob’s Burgers: TBA – likely to be renewed

Bones: Officially cancelled; final season premieres early 2017

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: TBA – likely to be renewed

Empire: TBA – likely to be renewed

The Exorcist: TBA

Family Guy: TBA – likely to be renewed

Gotham: TBA

Hell’s Kitchen: TBA

The Last Man on Earth: TBA

Lethal Weapon: Given a Full Season Order

Lucifer: Full season pick-up to 22 episodes.

Making History: Premiering at midseason - cut to 9 episodes.

MasterChef: Season 8 premiering summer 2017

MasterChef Junior: Season 5 premiering late 2016

The Mick: Premieres at midseason

New Girl: TBA – likely to be renewed

Pitch: TBA

Prison Break: Premiering at midseason

Rosewood: TBA

Scream Queens: TBA

The Simpsons: Renewed for season 29 and season 30. It will have the most episodes of any TV show during its 30th season.

Shots Fired: Premiering at midseason

Sleepy Hollow: Season 4 premiering midseason

So You Think You Can Dance: TBA

Son of Zorn: TBA

Star: Premiering at midseason

Wayward Pines: TBA

World’s Funniest: TBA – likely to be renewed

The X-Files: TBA – likely to be renewed

NBC

America’s Got Talent: Officially renewed

American Ninja Warrior: Officially renewed

Aquarius: Officially CANCELLED

The Biggest Loser: Season 18 premiering at midseason

The Blacklist: TBA – likely to be renewed

The Blacklist: Redemption: Premiering at midseason

Blindspot: TBA

The Carmichael Show: Season 2 premiering midseason

Celebrity Apprentice: Season 8 premiering at midseason

Chicago Fire: TBA – likely to be renewed

Chicago Justice: Premiering midseason

Chicago Med: TBA – likely to be renewed

Chicago P.D.: TBA – likely to be renewed

Emerald City: Premiering midseason

The Good Place: TBA

Great News: Premiering midseason

Grimm: Officially CANCELLED; final season premiering early 2017

Hollywood Game Night: Season 5 premiering midseason

Law & Order: SVU: TBA – likely to be renewed

Little Big Shots: Season 2 premiering next summer

Marlon: Premiering midseason

Midnight Texas: Premiering midseason

Night Shift: Renewed for Season 4

Powerless: Premiering midseason

Shades of Blue: Season 2 premiering midseason

Superstore: TBA – likely to be renewed

Taken: Premiering midseason

This Is Us: Picked up for full Season 1. Season 2 TBA

Timeless: Extended to 16 episodes

Trial & Error: Premiering midseason

The Voice: Officially renewed for two more seasons

The CW

The 100: Season 4 premiering midseason

Arrow: TBA – likely to be renewed

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: Returning October 21 - TBA

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Returning October 13 - TBA

The Flash: TBA – likely to be renewed

Frequency: No Extension

iZombie: Season 3 premiering midseason

Jane the Virgin: TBA

Masters of Illusion: Renewed

No Tomorrow: No Extension

The Originals: Season 4 premiering midseason

Penn & Teller: Fool Us: Renewed

Reign: CANCELLED

Riverdale: Premiering midseason

Supergirl: Returning for first season on CW October 10 - TBA (but delivering KILLER ratings)

Supernatural: TBA – likely to be renewed

The Vampire Diaries: Officially CANCELLED; series finale airing in the spring

Whose Line Is It Anyway?: Officially Renewed

Netflix

3%: TBA

13 Reasons Why: Starting 2016 - TBA

Alias Grace: Starting 2017 - Miniseries

Altered Carbon: Starting 2017 - TBA

Anne: Starting 2017 – TBA

Between: TBA

Big Mouth: Starting 2017 – TBA

Bill Nye Saves the World: Starting 2017 – TBA

Black Mirror: Season 3 Starting October 21 – TBA

Bloodline: Season 3 Starting 2017 – Ending After This Seasons

Bojack Horseman: Renewed For Season 4

Captive: Starting December 9, 2016 – TBA

Chef’s Table: Season 3 Starting 2017 – TBA

Chef’s Table France: TBA

Crazy Face: TBA

The Crown: Premiering November 4, 2016 – TBA

Dear White People: Starting 2017 – TBA

Disjointed: Starting 2017 – TBA

Easy: TBA

Edha: Starting 2017 – TBA

F Is for Family: TBA

The Fall: Season 3 Premiering October 29, 2016

Fearless: TBA

Flaked: Season Starting 2017 – TBA

Friends From College: Starting 2017 – TBA

Frontier: Renewed for a second season before premiere.

Fuller House: Renewed for Season 3

The Get Down: TBA

Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life: Season 8 Starts November 25

#Girlboss: TBA

G.L.O.W.: Starting 2017 – TBA

Godless: Starting 2017 – TBA

Grace and Frankie: Starting 2017 – TBA

Gypsy: Starting 2017 – TBA

Haters Back Off: Renewed for Season 2

House of Cards: Season 5 Starting 2017 – TBA

Lady Dynamie: Season 2 Starting 2017 – TBA

Last Chance U: Renewed

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events: Starting January 1, 2017 – TBA

Longmire: Starting final season in 2017.

Love: Season 2 Starting 2017 – TBA

Lovesick: Season 2 Starting 2017 – TBA

Making a Murderer: Season 2 Starting 2017 – TBA

Maniac: Starting 2017 – TBA

Marcella: Starting 2017 – TBA

Marco Polo: CANCELLED

Marvel’s Daredevil: Starting 2017/18 – TBA

Marvel’s The Defenders: Starting Late 2017 – TBA

Marvel’s Iron Fist: Starting March 17, 2017 – TBA

Marvel’s Jessica Jones: Season 2 Starting 2017/2018 – TBA

Marvel’s Luke Cage: Renewed for Season 2

Master of None: Season 2 Starting 2017 – TBA

Mind Hunter: Starting 2017 – TBA

Mystery Science Theater 3000: Starting 2017 – TBA

Narcos: Renewed for Two More Seasons

The OA: Starting 2016 – TBA

One Day at a Time: Starting January 1, 2017 – TBA

Orange is the New Black: Renewed Through Season 7

Pacific Heat: Starting December 2, 2016 – TBA

Peaky Blinders: Renewed Through Season 5

The Ranch: Season Two Starting 2017 – TBA

Real Rob: Season 2 Starting 2017 – TBA

Santa Clarita Diet: Starting 2017 – TBA

Sense8: TBA - there have been reports that this season could be the last.

She’s Gotta Have It: TBA

Skylanders Academy: Starting October 28, 2016 – Renewed Season 2

Stranger Things: Officially Renewed

Travelers: TBA

Trollhunters: Starting December - TBA

Ultimate Beastmaster: TBA

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 3 Starting 2017 – TBA

Watership Down: TBA

Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later: Starting 2017 – TBA

White Rabbit Project: Starting December 9, 2016 – TBA

HBO:

Any Given Wednesday with Bill Simmons: Canceled

Ballers: Renewed for a Third Season

Big Little Lies: Starting TBD - TBA

Crashing: Starting 2017 - TBA

Curb Your Enthusiasm: Season 9 Starting 2017/18 - TBA

The Deuce: Starting 2017 - TBA

Divorce: Renewed

Game of Thrones: Starting Summer 2017 (7 Episodes)

Girls: Final Season Starting 2017

Hard Knocks: TBA

High Maintenance: Renewed

Insecure: Renewed

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver: Renewed Season 3 & 4

The Leftovers: CANCELLED after Season 3

Lewis & Clark: Delayed - TBA

The Night Of: Miniseries- TBA

Room 104: Starting 2017 - TBA

Sharp Objects: Starting 2017 - TBA

Silicon Valley: Season 4 Starting 2017

Tour de Pharmacy: Limited Series Starting 2017

Tracey Ullman’s Show: Starting October 28, 2016 – Renewed in UK (Not US)

Untitled Jon Stewart Show: Starting TBD

Veep: Season 6 Starting 2017

Vice: Renewed Through Season 7

Vice News Tonight: Starting October 10, 2016 - TBA

Vice Principals: 2 Seasons Only Per Original Order

Vinyl: CANCELLED

Westworld: Officially Renewed

The Young Pope: Miniseries Starting 2017

Showtime

The Affair: Season 3 Starting November 20, 2016 - TBA

Billions: Season 2 Starting February 19, 2017 - TBA

Dark Net: Season 2 Starting TBA

Dice: Season 2 Starting TBA

Episodes: CANCELLED After Season 5

Guerrilla: Starting TBA

Homeland: Renewed Through Season 8

I’m Dying Up Here: Starting TBA

Masters of Sex: Cancelled After 4 Seasons.

Purity: Starting TBA – 2 Seasons Ordered

Ray Donovan: Renewed

Roadies: CANCELLED

A Season with Florida State Football: TBA

Shameless: Renewed for Season 8 (12-episodes)

Twin Peaks: Season 3 Starting Mid-2017

Amazon Prime

All or Nothing: A Season with the Arizona Cardinals: TBA

American Playboy: The Hugh Hefner Story: Starting 2017 - TBA

Bosch: Season 3 Starting TBA

Britannia: Starting 2017 - TBA

Catastrophe: Renewed

The Cosmopolitans: Project Delayed

Crisis in Six Scenes: TBA

Fleabag: TBA

Goliath: Starting October 14, 2016 - TBA

Good Girls Revolt: Canceled After 1 Season

Gortimer Gibbon’s Life on Normal Street: TBA

The Grand Tour: Starting November 18, 2016 - Renewed

Hand of God: CANCELLED After Season 2

Highston: TBA

Jack Ryan: TBA

Lore: TBA

The Man in the High Castle: Season 2 Starting December 16, 2016 - TBA

Mozart in the Jungle: Season 3 Starting December 9, 2016 - TBA

Novak: Starting 2017 - TBA

One Mississippi: Renewed

The Patriot: TBA

Red Oaks: Season 2 Starting November 11, 2016 - TBA

Sneaky Pete: TBA

Transparent: Renewed

Z: TBA

Hulu

Casual: Renewed

Chance: Starting October 19, 2016 - Renewed

Difficult People: Renewed

Dimension 404: TBA

East Los High: TBA

Freakish: Starting October 10, 2016 - TBA

Future Man: TBA

The Handmaid’s Tale: Starting 2017 -- TBA

Harlots: TBA

The Mindy Project: TBA

The Path: TBA

Shut Eye: Starting December 7, 2016 - TBA

Other Shows of Note

American Crime Story: Season 2 will deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina and will air in 2017. Renewed for season 3, which will focus on the murder of designer Gianni Versace.

American Dad: Renewed

American Horror Story: Renewed

The Americans: Renewed for Final Season

American Woman: Ordred

Archer: Renewed

Atlanta: Renewed

Baby Daddy: Renewed

Baskets: TBA

Bates Motel: Final Season

Better Call Saul: Season 3 Starting 2017 – TBA

Better Things: Renewed

Big Hero 6: TBA

Black Sails: CANCELLED

Broad City: Renewed

Comedy Bang! Bang!: CANCELLED

Dark Matter: Renewed

Dead of Summer: Cancelled

Devious Maids: CANCELLED

Doctor Who: Season 10 Starting 2017 – TBA

Drunk History: TBA

Duck Dynasty: Cancelled after 11 seasons

Fargo: Season 3 Starting 2017 – TBA

Fear the Walking Dead: Renewed

Feed the Beast: CANCELLED

The Fosters: TBA

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee: Renewed and moves to Wednesdays at 10:30

Girl Meets World: TBA

Girlfriend’s Guide to Divorce: Renewed

Gomorrah: Renewed

Greenleaf: Renewed

Guilt: CANCELLED

Inside Amy Schumer: Season 5 Starting TBD – TBA

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Renewed

The Jim Gaffigan Show: CANCELLED

Killjoys: Renewed

The Last Fall: Renewed

Legends of Chamberlain Heights: Renewed

Martha and Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party: Renewed

Mr. Robot: Renewed

Murder in the First: CANCELLED after Season 3

Nashville: Moving to CMT – TBA

Orphan Black: Ending After Season 5

Outlander: Renewed

People of Earth: Renewed

Please Like Me: TBA

Poldark: Renewed

Portlandia: TBA

Power: Renewed

Pretty Little Liars: Final Season Spring 2017

Queen of the South: Renewed

Queen Sugar: Renewed

Rectify: CANCELLED

Review: CANCELLED

Rizzoli & Isles: CANCELLED

Rogue: CANCELLED

The Royals: Starting December 4, 2016 – TBA

Salem: CANCELLED

Scream: Renewed for a 6-episode third season.

Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll: Cancelled

Shadowhunters: TBA

Sherlock: TBA

South Park: Renewed

Spongebob Squarepants: NOT cancelled, despite rumors.

Still the King: Renewed

Switched At Birth: CANCELLED

Teen Wolf: CANCELLED

Too Close to Home: Renewed

Tyrant: CANCELLED

UnReal: Renewed

Van Helsing: Renewed for a 13-episode second season

Vikings: Renewed

Wrecked: Renewed

Young & Hungry: Officially Renewed

Young Justice: Canceled - and then announced it will go somewhere else.

Younger: Renewed