The Mandela Effect Explained: Information and Examples

You’ve probably seen it popping up all over the internet – claims that The Mandela Effect is occurring all around us. The theory is based on the parallel universe idea that since large groups of people have memories that are correct, even though they aren’t reflected in today’s society. Since we have these collective memories of specific things and they have changed, something within the fabrics of time and reality have made the change occur.

Origin of The Mandela Effect

The Mandela Effect first came into prominence in 2010, thanks to a blogger named Fiona Broome. She came up with the theory after she and several other people at a convention called DragonCon discussed that they had false memories that were similar to hers. The namesake comes from that theory, where they believed that Nelson Mandela died during his 1980s imprisonment.

This was just the start of her theory – others have called out memories of television shows like Star Trek and The Brady Bunch that don’t actually exist, but many people remember. Another common example is the death of TV Reverend Billy Graham.

One of the most accessible examples is the spelling of the popular children’s book series “The Berenstain Bears” – many people will tell you it was “Berenstein Bears.”

Common Examples of the Mandela Effect

These are some memories that have been labeled as occurrences of the “Mandela Effect:”

51 (or 52) United States: Many people remember that Puerto Rico or Washington DC were officially added as states, but that has never happened.

9/11: Some people remember the tragic events happening on 9/10.

Agatha Christie: The author disappeared in 1926, was found but offered no explanation. Some people remember her never coming back.

Barbra Streisand: Many people remember the icon as having spelled her name “Barbara” instead of the current spelling.

Berenstain Bears: The most popular occurrence of Mandela Effect.

Betty White: Many people remember the actress’s passing, but she is still alive as of October 2016.

Billy Graham’s Funeral on TV: Though many people remember it, as of October 2016, he’s still alive.

Brian Dennehy: Alive and well, though some people remember his death.

Cadbury: Is the name of the product "Cadbury Cream Egg" or "Cadbury Creme Egg" - Many people remember "Cream", but that isn't the right answer.

Carmen Sandiego: Many people remember a longer yellow coat before the red one.

Challenger Shuttle Explosion: There has been a lot of debate as to the year that the Challenge exploded as well as what time of the year it exploded. Currently, it is January 28, 1986.

Charles Schulz: There are quite a few people who have memories of his name being spelled “Schultz.”

Cheez-It: Apparently the brand is just that - Cheez-It and not Cheez Itz.

Chick-Fil-A: Many people remember the name of the fast food chicken restaurant as being "Chic-Fil-A" but there is no record that it was ever the case. However, people remember skits and jokes about the name since it would have been pronounced "Chic" like in fashion.

Colors: Many people remember chartreuse as a pink or red color, but it is actually a yellowish-green.

Columbine: When did the Columbine Massacre occur? 1999, but many people remember it in 1996.

Curious Georgie: Does the monkey have a tail? Many people remember one, but he doesn’t.

Depend: You know those diapers you joke about wearing when you are older - the brand name is Depend, not "Depends."

Duggars: Some remember the TLC show has being called “21 Kids and Counting.”

Ellis Island: Many people remember that the only way to get to Ellis Island in New York City was via the ferry, but all of a sudden there is a bridge that people have no idea when it was built.

Febreze: Many people remember the spelling as being “Febreeze” or “Fabreeze.”

Ford: Many people who look at the Ford Logo today will notice a little loop at the crossed part of the "F" - but most of us don't remember seeing it before.

Forest Gump: Many people remember the line as being “Life is like a box of chocolates” but it is actually “Life WAS like a box of chocolates.”

Froot Loops: Many people remember the sugary cereal being called “Fruit Loops.”

Ghost Hunters: Some people remember that the show Ghost Hunters was originally called TAPS, but that was never the name.

Henry VIII: Some people remember seeing a history book photo of the king with a turkey leg in his hand. However, there’s no record of it having existed.

Interview with The Vampire: This is actually the title, not Interview with a Vampire.

Jif or Jiffy Peanut Butter: Jif peanut butter was never called Jiffy, though some remember it was.

John Lennon: Some people have clear memories of the icon dying on a different date.

Katy Perry: Some people remember that Katy Perry started out as Kate Perry.

La-Z-Boy: This one we actually have proof of - so many people remember the brand name being Lay-Z-Boy, but the company swears it never was. Still, people have old advertisements where the spelling is that way.

Lindbergh Baby: Some people don’t remember that the baby was found – but it was, on May 12, 1932.

Looney Toons: People remember Looney Tunes

Mirror, Mirror: The line from Snow White is often quoted as “Mirror, mirror on the wall,” but it is actually “Magic mirror…”

Mister Rogers: Many people remember Mr. Rogers saying "It’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood…,” but Mr. Rogers actually says, “It’s a beautiful day in this neighborhood.”

Mother Teresa: Many people believe that she was canonized before 2016 – some as far back as the 1990s.

Muhammad Ali: Many people remember his death in 2009, but he actually passed in 2016.

Nelson Mandela: The namesake, many people remember Nelson Mandela’s death in the 80s or 90s, but he actually passed in 2013.

New Zealand: Many people remember New Zealand being in a completely different location.

Oscar Meyer: People remember (and sing) Oscar Mayer.

Sex and the City: Some people swear that the show was called “Sex in the City” or “Sexy and the City” when it was first released.

Scotland: Many people remember Scotland as being much, much smaller than it is now.

Sinbad: A movie where he played the genie? It never happened, though many people remember he did.

Sky: There have been some sudden changes in how the sky looks, including the constellations and color.

Star Wars: Was the iconic line “Luke, I am your father,” or “No, I am your father”?

Sri Lanka: People who have traveled to Sri Lanka swear that it was once somewhere else completely.

Tiananmen Square: Many people remember images and video of a young man being run over by a tank, but that has never happened.

Volvo Logo: There have been arguments made about whether or not the Volvo logo always had an arrow through the top of the symbol.

Wales: Similarly to other areas, people believe Wales was once a fraction of the size it is now.

William Daniels: Many people remember Mr. Feeney’s death in the early 2000s, but he’s still alive.

If any of these confuse you or have you asking questions, keep track of this guide for more mind-bending Mandela Effects.