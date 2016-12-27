Everything To Know About Pokemon Go's New Year Event

Instead of extending the Christmas Pokemon Go event, Niantic is separating them into two different events. The first one is already underway and the second one will start on December 30, 2016. Here is what you need to know to play along:

Pokémon Go New Year's Event

Don't Miss: Latest Science and Medical Discoveries

From December 30 through January 8, players will be able to take advantage of some useful changes. The spawn rates will increase for the starter Pokemon and their evolutions. This means that it will be easier for everyone to catch Squirtle, Wartortle, Blastoise, Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venusaur, Charmander, Charmeleon and Charizard, according to Mic.

Additionally, if you use a lure, it will last for 60 minutes, double what it traditionally lasts for - so if you've been stockpiling them, now is the time to use them.

Pokémon Go Christmas Event

The Pokemon Go Christmas event, which is already underway, lasts until January 3, which means the two will run together. You will get one incubator per day when you go to a PokeStop, and you will have a higher chance of picking up eggs that contain the new baby Pokemon.

If you have taken a break from Pokemon Go and want to get back into it, there is no time like the present to unleash your trainer again.