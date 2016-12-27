 
 

Everything To Know About Pokemon Go's New Year Event

Posted: Dec 27 2016, 7:53pm CST | by , in News | Gaming

 

Everything to Know About Pokemon Go&#039;s New Year Event
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

Don't Miss: Best Holiday Deals on Sale Today

Instead of extending the Christmas Pokemon Go event, Niantic is separating them into two different events. The first one is already underway and the second one will start on December 30, 2016. Here is what you need to know to play along:

Pokémon Go New Year's Event

Don't Miss: Latest Science and Medical Discoveries

From December 30 through January 8, players will be able to take advantage of some useful changes. The spawn rates will increase for the starter Pokemon and their evolutions. This means that it will be easier for everyone to catch Squirtle, Wartortle, Blastoise, Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venusaur, Charmander, Charmeleon and Charizard, according to Mic.

Additionally, if you use a lure, it will last for 60 minutes, double what it traditionally lasts for - so if you've been stockpiling them, now is the time to use them.

Pokémon Go Christmas Event

The Pokemon Go Christmas event, which is already underway, lasts until January 3, which means the two will run together. You will get one incubator per day when you go to a PokeStop, and you will have a higher chance of picking up eggs that contain the new baby Pokemon.

If you have taken a break from Pokemon Go and want to get back into it, there is no time like the present to unleash your trainer again.

Comments

You May Like

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/46" rel="author">Noel Diem</a>
Noel passion is to write about geek culture.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Xbox Scorpio: A Definitive Guide to What We Know

Xbox Scorpio: A Definitive Guide to What We Know

2 hours ago

Nintendo Switch: Launch Date, Price, How to Buy and Everything You Need To Know

Nintendo Switch: Launch Date, Price, How to Buy and Everything You Need To Know

4 days ago, 1:08am CST

Pokemon Go Available on Apple Watch

Pokemon Go Available on Apple Watch

5 days ago, 6:31pm CST

Catch a Santa Pikachu While You Can

Catch a Santa Pikachu While You Can

Dec 12 2016, 4:28pm CST

Carrie Fisher Passes Away at 60

Carrie Fisher Passes Away at 60

3 minutes ago

The Internet Wants to #ProtectBettyWhite from 2016

The Internet Wants to #ProtectBettyWhite from 2016

26 minutes ago

Uber Launches Freight Program

Uber Launches Freight Program

1 hour ago

The Mandela Effect Explained: Information and Examples

The Mandela Effect Explained: Information and Examples

2 hours ago

TV Shows Cancelled or Renewed in 2016

TV Shows Cancelled or Renewed in 2016

3 hours ago, 5:02pm CST

Elon Musk Hints at Ultra-Fast Tesla Superchargers

Elon Musk Hints at Ultra-Fast Tesla Superchargers

5 hours ago, 3:39pm CST

CES 2017: Samsung to Reveal Creative Lab Projects for Kids and Skincare

CES 2017: Samsung to Reveal Creative Lab Projects for Kids and Skincare

5 hours ago, 3:23pm CST

CES 2017: Mercedes-Benz CASE Strategy Will Focus on the New Corporate Strategy CASE

CES 2017: Mercedes-Benz CASE Showcases the Future of Mobility

5 hours ago, 3:04pm CST

Samsung Will Introduce Three New Smart TV Services at CES 2017

Samsung Will Introduce Three New Smart TV Services at CES 2017

6 hours ago, 2:47pm CST

CES 2017: LG Showcases its Futuristic Levitating Portable Speaker

CES 2017: LG Unveils Levitating Portable Speaker

6 hours ago, 2:36pm CST

Richard Hammond Under Fire for Saying Ice Cream is Gay on The Grand Tour

Richard Hammond Under Fire for Saying Ice Cream is Gay on The Grand Tour

6 hours ago, 2:32pm CST

Best Holiday Deals



Holiday Gift Deals

Today's Best Holiday Sales

Find Hatchimals on Sale

Find NES Classic on Sale


Featured News

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Hatchimals in Stock at ToysRUs Stores on Sunday Dec. 18: Updates from the Lines

Hatchimals in Stock at ToysRUs Stores on Sunday Dec. 18: Updates from the Lines

 
Super Bowl 2017 Advertisers

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

Amazon Devices on Sale like It&#039;s Black Friday: Echo, Dot, Tap, Fire and Kindle Deals

Amazon Devices on Sale like It's Black Friday: Echo, Dot, Tap, Fire and Kindle Deals



Gaming

Xbox Scorpio: A Definitive Guide to What We Know

Xbox Scorpio: A Definitive Guide to What We Know

2 hours ago

Nintendo Switch: Launch Date, Price, How to Buy and Everything You Need To Know

Nintendo Switch: Launch Date, Price, How to Buy and Everything You Need To Know

4 days ago, 1:08am CST

Pokemon Go Available on Apple Watch

Pokemon Go Available on Apple Watch

5 days ago, 6:31pm CST

Catch a Santa Pikachu While You Can

Catch a Santa Pikachu While You Can

Dec 12 2016, 4:28pm CST

More Gaming Stories


Latest News

Carrie Fisher Passes Away at 60

Carrie Fisher Passes Away at 60

3 minutes ago

The Internet Wants to #ProtectBettyWhite from 2016

The Internet Wants to #ProtectBettyWhite from 2016

26 minutes ago

Uber Launches Freight Program

Uber Launches Freight Program

1 hour ago

The Mandela Effect Explained: Information and Examples

The Mandela Effect Explained: Information and Examples

2 hours ago

More Latest News


The Hottest Gadgets of the Year

The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Holiday Gifts 2016

The Holiday Gifts 2016 are here. Find deals on the hottest Holiday gifts in tech as well as guides to find the hottest holiday gifts including Hatchimals and NES Classic.