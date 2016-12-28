 
 

SpaceX Can Do These Four Things In 2017 For Mars Plans

Posted: Dec 28 2016, 5:30am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Getty Images
  • Four Steps SpaceX should take to Get its Mojo Back in 2017
 

There are four solid steps that SpaceX should take in order to get its mojo back in 2017.

SpaceX faced both good times and bad times during the span of the year 2016. While it landed its Falcon 9 on an autonomous drone ship in the Atlantic, later on in September, its rocket exploded and it had a costly satellite on board. Yet, SpaceX will definitely get its mojo back. All it takes is a little elbow grease and Elon Musk’s able leadership.

According to Ars Technica, below are the four steps that SpaceX needs to take to see to it that it regains its former might among space agencies: 

1. Return to Work: The Falcon 9 must fly again. That is paramount. Early January is the time period when the next launch will take place. After SpaceX was grounded, things looked down for awhile. Yet it will definitely pick up the pieces of its failure and reconstruct them closer to the heart’s desire thereby making that leap of faith towards success. 

2. Refly as a First Stage: SpaceX had a goal of reflying its boosters. The agency had landed three rockets on a boat this year. Reusable vehicles are the wave of the future though for SpaceX. This situation kind of reminds one of the days of the space shuttle. It had a similar function. The future trip to Mars will also use reusable rockets in its repertoire. 

3. Fly the Falcon Heavy in Mid-2017: The Falcon Heavy rocket has been getting extra coverage since years. Three cores comprise this rocket. It happens to be the most potent booster on the face of the planet. It costs $90 billion. This is a new trend in space science and it has huge potential and scope for the times which are yet to come. 

4. Commercial Times: By the time the end of 2017 arrives in full swing, there will probably be SpaceX commercial crew flights that will whisk people off into space and back. With Trump in control and mixed relations with Russia, NASA will have to do what it can to be of assistance in this regard. An uncrewed demo will have to take place before a crew comprising of a few members will take off for the empyrean heights. As for Mars, that lies at least a decade or two in the distant future. Plans for it could take a backseat right now. 

