 
 

A Total Solar Eclipse Is Coming In 2017

Posted: Dec 28 2016, 5:35am CST

 

Getty Images
  A Total Solar Eclipse will Transpire Next Year
 

A total solar eclipse will transpire next year and it will be a big one to boot.

A big solar eclipse is coming in 2017. Astronomy enthusiasts are looking forward to this event with glee and excitement. It will be an exhilarating and wonderful event.

This solar eclipse will occur in 2017 in the United States. Among the other sights that will be very visible in the night sky in 2017 will be the Venus and Jupiter not to mention meteor showers. 

With the arrival of 2017, the crescent moon will wax in the night sky. The planet Venus will shine in the sky on January 1st. This will occur after sunset.

The two astronomical phenomena will pair up in the southwestern sky. The next night, they will rise again in full splendor. This time though the moon will have gone between Venus and Mars, according to USAToday.

On February 11th, a lunar eclipse will take place. The moon will enter into the lighter shadow of the earth. Also the largest planet in the solar system (that would be Jupiter) will be closest to the earth on April 7th. 

Jupiter will have close encounters with the moon on April 10th, May 7th and June 3rd. Meteor showers are not easily prognosticated. The Orionid meteor shower will be in full view on October 21st.

As for the Leonid meteor shower, it will make an appearance on November 17th. However, the real big one will occur on August 21st. This will be the total solar eclipse.

Everybody is waiting around to see when this event transpires. The moon will blot out the sun and this can be witnessed in the United States. Such an event has not occurred in the US since 1979 so everyone is pretty excited about participating in it when it transpires. 

However, like everything else, there are a few conditions which will have to be fulfilled before the full pleasure of this solar eclipse can experienced. The observers will have to be present in the right place at the right time.

The totality will be seen in a narrow locus. The moon will fully block out the sun in this limited purview. The region lies between Oregon and South Carolina.

Other areas which will be good vantage points to observe the solar eclipse are Missouri, Nebraska, Wyoming and Idaho. People will have to take time off from work or their responsibilities in order to observe the total solar eclipse.

The Author

Sumayah Aamir
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

