 
 

Cassini Will Die Into Saturn's Moon Titan

Cassini will Die into Saturn’s Moon Titan
The colorful globe of Saturn's largest moon, Titan, passes in front of the planet and its rings in this true color snapshot from NASA's Cassini spacecraft. Credit: Saturn.jpl.nasa
 

There are 173 moons around 8 major planets of solar system, but only Titan has lakes and streams. Size of the titan is half the earth and scientists hope that it’s a future place for humans.

NASA launched Cassini spacecraft in 1997 to study titan. Cassini reached Saturn in 2014 after completing its journey on mars and Jupiter. Cassini discovered several lakes and rain formed seas, and a big ocean on titan.

Cassini gathered enough data and images of titan, and now it’s on its way to its final mission. Cassini will stop sending data to earth. During its last 6 months Cassini will enter the orbits near Saturn, stated Jonathan Lunine,director of the Cornell University Center for Astrophysics and Planetary Science and a Cassini mission team member. He also said that the spacecraft’s orbit will reach Saturn’s atmosphere and will die after burning.

The astronomers say that we want Cassini to die before its fuel is over, though it sounds tragic, but this is the right decision. This shows that once Cassini’s mission is over, there won’t be any chance to study titan.

NASA scientists are happy that they have received abundant data by Cassini that has given good information.

Before Cassini’s discovery, titan was only considered a mercury sized world lying under nitrogen rich surface, described by NASA's jet propulsion lab.But, titan’s surface was completely discovered by Cassini that saw lakes and seas just like earth.

In 2005 Cassini tried to get closer to titan and discovered that titan has dense atmosphere that’s natural. Some other planets have thin surface, but titan is dense enough for parachuting, said Lunine while addressing with Huffington Post.

 Titan has active climate system having small and large lakes with methane that is 200 times more than the gas and oil reserves on the earth.

But, Lunine also explained that titan is not ideal for our second home, because its temperature is minus 290 degrees Fahrenheit, and methane is also abundant on this moon.

The astronauts get so many radiations for longer period of time when they reach Jupiter or Saturn’s moon, and it’s hard to protect from these radiations, so the atmosphere is not ideal for earthlings.

