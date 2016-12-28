NASA Picks Landing Site for 2020 Mars Rover

NASA always finds it difficult to choose a best place to land its satellite on Mars, but now its successful in finding a location for Mars rover 2020.

NASA first had 47 sites in mind for landing, but later it reduced the sites to 8, stated Michael Meyer, lead scientist for NASA's Mars Exploration Program, in a statement from the agency to Space.com.

NASA will also arrange different workshops for its future landing missions for 2030. NASA has several missions on Mars, and it’s important to decide the landing zone before time, because the site helps in mission’s purpose.

NASA has selected landing site for Mars rover 2020 that would help the scientists study the area that supported life in the past. The area especially includes water shores that supported life in the past.

NASA is also planning to take high resolution images of the expected site. NASA will do it today though it’s too early. NASA has 8 sites in mind, but it’s good to select only one side for 2020 Mars rover, stated NASA scientists.

The science community also helped in making a decision about the sites that are ideal for Mars landing, stated Meyer who also updated NASA’s decision at the American Geophysical Union's annual meeting in San Francisco, along with a high school student named Alex Longo, and Bethany Ehlmann, a scientist from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory who works on both the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter and the Curiosity rover.

NASA had a workshop in 2015 that focused on selecting a site for Mars rover 2020. The scientists first agreed on 47 sites, but then the location reduced to 8 sites of which now one is selected.