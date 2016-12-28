 
 

Gene Editing In Human Could Wipe Out Geniuses Like Stephen Hawking

Posted: Dec 28 2016, 6:55am CST | by , Updated: Dec 28 2016, 6:57am CST, in News | Latest Science News

 

Gene Editing in Human Could Wipe Out Geniuses Like Stephen Hawking
Getty Images
  • Scientists warn that messing up with genes would remove geniuses from the earth
 

Scientists warned that development in genetics will help eliminate diseases and disorders like cancer or Schizophrenia, but it will also eliminate geniuses, like Stephen Hawkins.

Changing human genes to eliminate Schizophrenia or depression could also eliminate any future Einstein or Shakespeare, because most creative people have such disorders.

A research says that writers are more prone to Bipolar disorder i.e. 10 times more than other people. Likewise, poets also have this disorder that’s 40 times more.

Another example is of Thomas Edison who got mad in his creation, said Kozubek, who is an author of Modern Prometheus: editing the human genome with Cas9.

Kozubek said that Crisper-Cas9 that’s a gene editing technique developed in US and China to eliminate cancer-is not a positive discovery. Before changing our genes with Cas9 we should recall the fact that genetic variants are also helpful in many ways depending on the genetic background.

Cas9 is developed on the basis of a technique used by bacteria that removes some DNA sections created by viruses that infect bacteria named phages. Tiny chemical tags get the enzyme that cut the DNA after taking its small piece.

Kozubek told DailyMail that alteration process of genes to eliminate depression can also cease the rise of creative people like Shakespeare.

Experts say that the scientists should prove that they can safely use the technique in patients before it’s widely used. The initial experiments would help to study if the technique is safe.

In future the scientists can experiment on Cas9 to compare its effectiveness with other treatments.

In china the researchers are testing CRISPR-Cas9 to eliminate a gene that makes a protein called PD-1 in T cells.The protein helps in immune system and protects healthy body cells from any damage. 

British scientists are also trying to test Cas9 in the U.K.

