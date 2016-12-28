Mark Hamill Pays A Touching Tribute to Carrie Fisher

It was a devastating loss for Hollywood and especially the Star Wars world as they lost the most iconic and key actor, Carrie Fisher aka Princess Leia Organa.

Carrie Fisher suffered a heart attack last Friday during a flight en-route to LA from London where she had been filming for the TV show Catastrophe. Carrie was admitted and the doctors said she was stable. Her condition deteriorated on Tuesday morning and the actress passed away at the age of 60.

Her co-actors and Lucasfilm crew are all devastated and they paid tribute to the actress on their social media. Her other on-screen half, Mark Hamill who played Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia’s twin brother posted a brief message on Twitter with a picture of them in A New Hope from 1977. He wrote, “no words”.

That was not the case however. He poured out his heart in a message that he later posted on Facebook. He wrote, “It's never easy to lose such a vital, irreplaceable member of the family, but this is downright heartbreaking. Carrie was one-of-a-kind who belonged to us all- whether she liked it or not. She was OUR Princess, damn it, & the actress who played her blurred into one gorgeous, fiercely independent & ferociously funny, take-charge woman who took our collective breath away. Determined & tough, but with a vulnerability that made you root for her &want her to succeed & be happy. She played such a crucial role in my professional & personal life, & both would have been far emptier without her. I am grateful for the laughter, the wisdom, the kindness & even the bratty, self-indulgent crap my beloved space-twin gave me through the years." He ended the message with a loving, "Thanks Carrie. I love you."

It is a beautiful message that encompasses a beautiful friendship between the two actors spanning over 30 years. Both the actors were most recently seen in Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens. It is reported that Carrie Fisher has finished production with the Lucasfilm for Episode VIII already.