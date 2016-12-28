 
 

Hulu Earns An Exclusive SVOD Rights To Majority Of Disney Movies

Posted: Dec 28 2016, 10:16am CST | by , in News | Latest Movie News

 

Hulu Earns an Exclusive SVOD Rights to Majority of Disney Movies
 

Hulu buys the rights for majority of Disney movie for streaming as the catalogue gets pulled from other streaming services

Disney is becoming a money-making machine with all its content. It has become the first studio to earn over $7 billion. This year alone, Disney releases were some of the biggest hits of the year thanks to their Marvel and Lucasfilm releases in Captain America, Doctor Strange and Rogue One. The Jungle Book live action feature film and animated movie Moana also added major bucks to the studio’s accounts.

Disney movies are regarded the best because they offer family fun and they span through generations. The movies always remain in demand and they are a hot commodity for any streaming service. Netflix previously owned a major portion of the Disney catalogue. According to the latest news, Hulu has signed a deal with the studio for exclusive SVOD rights to a majority of Disney movies, according to Deadline.

The multi-year deal makes Hulu the only subscription streaming video service able to offer the collection of 50-plus animated and live-action films. Some of the movies already available on Hulu include; “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” “Mulan”, “Pocahontas,” “Hercules,” “Sister Act” and “Air Bud,”
Soon more titles will be added to the streaming service as they will be pulled off other streaming services. More coming titles include: “Con Air,” “Step Up,” “Gone in 60 Seconds,” “Pearl Harbor,” “Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion,” “The Mighty Ducks,” as well as Disney blockbusters that the whole family can enjoy including “Lilo & Stitch,” “Tarzan,” “The Emperor’s New Groove,” “Muppet Treasure Island” and “The Princess and the Frog.”

Craig Erwich, Hulu senior vice president and head of content, said in a statement that “The Disney brand is synonymous with beloved movies that the whole family can enjoy. Expanding our offering of top-rated kids and family programming has been a top priority for us, and we know viewers will love watching these films over and over again on our service.”

