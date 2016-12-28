The Best Science Images of 2016

So it is time once again to bid the old farewell and welcome the new in its wake. 2016 is about to end and 2017 will be arriving in full swing. The world of science and technology is progressing by leaps and bounds as we march ahead in our path to greater and greater competency and control of the forces of Nature.

Here are a few of the images of 2016, selected by Nature.com, that will be a source of tragicomic memories for scientists – both amateur and professional – in the year 2017:

1. Cranes in Lightning:

Many sandhill cranes gathered in the air above the Platte River in Nebraska. This was due to their migration patterns. As lightning struck in the sky, their pale shadowy images were caught on camera. Many of them landed in the lakes below and they seemed to be cast over with a pale purple hue.

2. Age Old Ivory:

This photograph of a person carrying a long tusk of an extinct mammoth is one that captures the paleontologist’s imagination. This ivory has become so scarce that now many people illegally search for it in the permafrost of Siberia. A single large tusk can rake in profits amounting to tens of thousands of dollars.

3. On the Way:

A snapshot of the launch of a Soyuz spacecraft from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. This spacecraft took Peggy Whitson, Oleg Novitskiy and Thomas Pesquet to the ISS. The light is captured in a very beautiful manner as the spacecraft took off for the goal which was the ISS.

4. Colorful Wondrous Insect Foot:

This is a picture of a tarsus which is lowest part of an insect’s leg. It is actually very small and is of a male diving beetle. The male beetle uses it to stick to the back of a female beetle during the mating season.

5. The Line of Fire:

The south sky showed this image which is of over 30,000 galaxies. It appears to be a line or ring of fire. The GLEAM project is responsible for having captured the image. It almost seems to be a picture taken of some Star Trek journey.

6. Change in China:

China is planning on cutting down on its coal consumption after Trump announced that the USA will back down from the Paris Agreement. Pollution levels will be slashed by China in a bid to be the default country after the US to help in the climate change race. This picture is of a steel mill in Inner Mongolia. Such industries stand in the way of reform.

7. Chaotic Weather Patterns in Outer Space:

As the crew on board the ISS look down at the earth’s atmosphere, they couldn’t help notice that lightning flashes were making the clouds light up with intermittent brilliance. In the front of the picture, you could see two Russian spacecraft hovering too.

8. Microscopic Crystal Palace:

Calcium carbonate crystals magnified about 2000 times showed this beautiful structure. They form building blocks that seem to mesh together and form an interlaced lattice-like structure. The whole ensemble seems to be another world altogether.

9. Symbolism of Sacred Intentions:

An ancient Egyptian mummy was unearthed in April of 2016. It had tattoo markings on its body. On the mummy’s neck was a symbol of two seated baboons and a protective sign. These belonged to the sacred rites of the Ancient Egyptian civilization.

10. X-Ray Vision on the Microlevel:

A group of researchers in Germany made ultimate DISCO. This technique makes tissues of animals transparent and also makes the images smaller. A large animal can be processed visually by ultimate DISCO in a single sitting. Both the brain and spinal column as well as the viscera can be viewed in their totality using this system.

11. Cell Photograph:

The human stem cell is 15 micrometers across. It was colored or rather stained before the picture was taken. Cryogenic scanning electron microscopy made it all possible.

12. Other Images and Pictures:

There were several other photos that got taken during the past 12 months or so. They include a picture of a beautiful and elegant shark in the deep blue sea.

A couple of people in Tanzania had their mirror images appear in a puddle and a photo of this was taken as well.

Floods in Louisiana were also captured on camera in the aftermath of the disaster.

A high voltage lab image was also taken and it showed how far science has progressed.

Oil wells catching fire in Mosul, Iraq were a different story altogether. The scale of damage was recorded on film.

Finally, last but not least, a species of frog which has just become extinct had its last living member sit still long enough for a photographer to take a snapshot of it.