 
 

The Best Science Images Of 2016

Posted: Dec 28 2016, 10:41am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

The Best Science Images of 2016
Photographer Randy Olson was taking long-exposure shots in March when lightning struck, creating these ghostly outlines. Credit: Nature
  • For the Sake of Science: 2016 in Retrospect

Gallery

16 images
The Best Science Images of 2016
The Best Science Images of 2016
The Best Science Images of 2016
 

Don't Miss: Best Holiday Deals on Sale Today

Gallery: See all Photos

The year 2016 in retrospect shows that some of the pictures taken for the sake of science show an entirely brand new world.

So it is time once again to bid the old farewell and welcome the new in its wake. 2016 is about to end and 2017 will be arriving in full swing. The world of science and technology is progressing by leaps and bounds as we march ahead in our path to greater and greater competency and control of the forces of Nature.

Don't Miss: Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016

Here are a few of the images of 2016, selected by Nature.com, that will be a source of tragicomic memories for scientists – both amateur and professional – in the year 2017: 

1. Cranes in Lightning:

Many sandhill cranes gathered in the air above the Platte River in Nebraska. This was due to their migration patterns. As lightning struck in the sky, their pale shadowy images were caught on camera. Many of them landed in the lakes below and they seemed to be cast over with a pale purple hue. 

2. Age Old Ivory:

This photograph of a person carrying a long tusk of an extinct mammoth is one that captures the paleontologist’s imagination. This ivory has become so scarce that now many people illegally search for it in the permafrost of Siberia. A single large tusk can rake in profits amounting to tens of thousands of dollars. 

3. On the Way:

A snapshot of the launch of a Soyuz spacecraft from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. This spacecraft took Peggy Whitson, Oleg Novitskiy and Thomas Pesquet to the ISS. The light is captured in a very beautiful manner as the spacecraft took off for the goal which was the ISS. 

4. Colorful Wondrous Insect Foot:

This is a picture of a tarsus which is lowest part of an insect’s leg. It is actually very small and is of a male diving beetle. The male beetle uses it to stick to the back of a female beetle during the mating season. 

5. The Line of Fire:

The south sky showed this image which is of over 30,000 galaxies. It appears to be a line or ring of fire. The GLEAM project is responsible for having captured the image. It almost seems to be a picture taken of some Star Trek journey. 

6. Change in China:

China is planning on cutting down on its coal consumption after Trump announced that the USA will back down from the Paris Agreement. Pollution levels will be slashed by China in a bid to be the default country after the US to help in the climate change race. This picture is of a steel mill in Inner Mongolia. Such industries stand in the way of reform. 

7. Chaotic Weather Patterns in Outer Space:

As the crew on board the ISS look down at the earth’s atmosphere, they couldn’t help notice that lightning flashes were making the clouds light up with intermittent brilliance. In the front of the picture, you could see two Russian spacecraft hovering too. 

8. Microscopic Crystal Palace:

Calcium carbonate crystals magnified about 2000 times showed this beautiful structure. They form building blocks that seem to mesh together and form an interlaced lattice-like structure. The whole ensemble seems to be another world altogether. 

9. Symbolism of Sacred Intentions:

An ancient Egyptian mummy was unearthed in April of 2016. It had tattoo markings on its body. On the mummy’s neck was a symbol of two seated baboons and a protective sign. These belonged to the sacred rites of the Ancient Egyptian civilization. 

10. X-Ray Vision on the Microlevel:

A group of researchers in Germany made ultimate DISCO. This technique makes tissues of animals transparent and also makes the images smaller. A large animal can be processed visually by ultimate DISCO in a single sitting. Both the brain and spinal column as well as the viscera can be viewed in their totality using this system. 

11. Cell Photograph:

The human stem cell is 15 micrometers across. It was colored or rather stained before the picture was taken. Cryogenic scanning electron microscopy made it all possible. 

12. Other Images and Pictures:

There were several other photos that got taken during the past 12 months or so. They include a picture of a beautiful and elegant shark in the deep blue sea.

A couple of people in Tanzania had their mirror images appear in a puddle and a photo of this was taken as well.

Floods in Louisiana were also captured on camera in the aftermath of the disaster.

A high voltage lab image was also taken and it showed how far science has progressed.

Oil wells catching fire in Mosul, Iraq were a different story altogether. The scale of damage was recorded on film.

Finally, last but not least, a species of frog which has just become extinct had its last living member sit still long enough for a photographer to take a snapshot of it. 

Gallery

16 images
The Best Science Images of 2016
The Best Science Images of 2016
The Best Science Images of 2016

Comments

You May Like

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Bats Like to Talk a Lot Like Humans

Bats Like to Talk a Lot Like Humans

2 hours ago

Scuba Divers Should Visit Dentists Before Plunging into Water, Says Study

Scuba Divers Should Visit their Dentists Before Plunging into Water, Says Study

2 hours ago

Gene Editing in Human Could Wipe Out Geniuses Like Stephen Hawking

Gene Editing in Human Could Wipe Out Geniuses Like Stephen Hawking

3 hours ago

NASA Picks Landing Site for 2020 Mars Rover

NASA Picks Landing Site for 2020 Mars Rover

4 hours ago

Hulu Earns an Exclusive SVOD Rights to Majority of Disney Movies

Hulu Earns an Exclusive SVOD Rights to Majority of Disney Movies

24 minutes ago

Carrie Fisher Daughter Billie Lourd Receives Support from Scream Queens Co-Stars

Carrie Fisher Daughter Billie Lourd Receives Support from Scream Queens Co-Stars

2 hours ago

Mark Hamill Pays A Touching Tribute to Carrie Fisher

Mark Hamill Pays A Touching Tribute to Carrie Fisher

2 hours ago

Cassini will Die into Saturn’s Moon Titan

Cassini will Die into Saturn’s Moon Titan

4 hours ago

A Total Solar Eclipse is Coming in 2017

A Total Solar Eclipse is Coming in 2017

5 hours ago

SpaceX Can Do These Four Things in 2017 for Mars Plans

SpaceX Can Do These Four Things in 2017 for Mars Plans

5 hours ago

Traffic Noise Endangers Birds by Reducing Their Response to Alarm Calls

Traffic Noise Endangers Birds by Reducing Their Response to Alarm Calls

5 hours ago

Carrie Fisher Passes Away at 60

Carrie Fisher Passes Away at 60

13 hours ago

The Internet Wants to #ProtectBettyWhite from 2016

The Internet Wants to #ProtectBettyWhite from 2016

14 hours ago

Everything to Know About Pokemon Go&#039;s New Year Event

Everything to Know About Pokemon Go's New Year Event

14 hours ago

Uber Launches Freight Program

Uber Launches Freight Program

15 hours ago

Best Holiday Deals



Holiday Gift Deals

Today's Best Holiday Sales

Find Hatchimals on Sale

Find NES Classic on Sale


Featured News

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Hatchimals in Stock at ToysRUs Stores on Sunday Dec. 18: Updates from the Lines

Hatchimals in Stock at ToysRUs Stores on Sunday Dec. 18: Updates from the Lines

 
Super Bowl 2017 Advertisers

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

Amazon Devices on Sale like It&#039;s Black Friday: Echo, Dot, Tap, Fire and Kindle Deals

Amazon Devices on Sale like It's Black Friday: Echo, Dot, Tap, Fire and Kindle Deals



Latest Science News

Bats Like to Talk a Lot Like Humans

Bats Like to Talk a Lot Like Humans

2 hours ago

Scuba Divers Should Visit Dentists Before Plunging into Water, Says Study

Scuba Divers Should Visit their Dentists Before Plunging into Water, Says Study

2 hours ago

Gene Editing in Human Could Wipe Out Geniuses Like Stephen Hawking

Gene Editing in Human Could Wipe Out Geniuses Like Stephen Hawking

3 hours ago

NASA Picks Landing Site for 2020 Mars Rover

NASA Picks Landing Site for 2020 Mars Rover

4 hours ago

More Latest Science News Stories


Latest News

Hulu Earns an Exclusive SVOD Rights to Majority of Disney Movies

Hulu Earns an Exclusive SVOD Rights to Majority of Disney Movies

24 minutes ago

Carrie Fisher Daughter Billie Lourd Receives Support from Scream Queens Co-Stars

Carrie Fisher Daughter Billie Lourd Receives Support from Scream Queens Co-Stars

2 hours ago

Bats Like to Talk a Lot Like Humans

Bats Like to Talk a Lot Like Humans

2 hours ago

Scuba Divers Should Visit Dentists Before Plunging into Water, Says Study

Scuba Divers Should Visit their Dentists Before Plunging into Water, Says Study

2 hours ago

More Latest News


The Hottest Gadgets of the Year

The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Holiday Gifts 2016

The Holiday Gifts 2016 are here. Find deals on the hottest Holiday gifts in tech as well as guides to find the hottest holiday gifts including Hatchimals and NES Classic.