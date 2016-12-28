 
 

Nicolas Cage Approached To Play Ronald Reagan For Biopic

Posted: Dec 28 2016, 2:21pm CST | by , in News | Latest Movie News

 

Credit: Getty Images
Nicolas Cage has been approached to play the role of the former U.S. President Ronald Reagan in a new biopic which is set to portray Reagan in a positive light

Nicolas Cage has had a very busy year. He has starred in ‘The Truth’ with Elijah Wood, Dog Eat Dog with Willem Dafoe, Snowden with Joseph Gordon-Levitt and USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage with Tom Sizemore. He will next be seen in director Steven C. Miller's Arsenal alongside John Cusack and Adrian Grenier, which hits theaters January 6, 2017.

He has proven that he is one of the most polished and well versed actors in Hollywood and that might be the reason that he is beign approached to play the role of the former U.S. president Ronald Reagan. The project is a biopic based on the two best-selling biographies of the 40th U.S. president by Paul Kengor, entitled "The Crusader" and "God and Ronald Reagan”.

The biopic is said to present Reagan in a positive light. The feature film’s premise is set to begin with the 1981 assassination attempt which will follow telling Reagan's story through flashbacks and flash-forwards.

The movie is rumored to be in development for six years now. Till now all we know about the movie is that producer Mark Joseph optioned the books back in 2006. Jonas McCord has written the screenplay adaptation.

Sean McNamara  signed on to direct the project back in August, with Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa signing on to play Japanese prime minister Yasuhiro Nakasone, Jon Voight playing U.S. Secretary of State George P. Schultz and Robert Davi playing Leonid Brezhnev, the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union.

All that remains was the man himself, Reagan and Nicolas Cage has been offered the role, according to Page Six. When approached to comment about whether Cage will be taking the role, his publicist Stephen Huvane said, “It’s way too early in the development process,” and declined to discuss the new movie.

Some believe that Cage thinks that playing Reagan will impact negatively on his career as the untitled project is set to show the conservative president in a flattering light, infuriating the liberal Hollywood crowd.

M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

