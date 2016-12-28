9 of the Hottest Tech Expected at CES 2017

Each year’s Consumer Electronics Show is always a big deal in the tech world, but CES 2017 is special. It'll be the 50th show since the first one kicked off in 1967, and continues the long-running legacy of introducing the hottest tech to the world. CES 2017 will run from January 5 to January 8, and is set to give us a peek at we can expect to see in the coming year.

So… what can we expect from the show? Here are some of the biggest pieces of tech to keep an eye on:

1) 8K TV Screens





Bigger, better, and brighter televisions have always been a staple of the shows. CES 2017 is no exception. LG introduced its first line of 8K screens last year, and other manufacturers are expected to roll out their own 8K sets in this year's show. It will be interesting to see how 8K merges with other large-scale display technologies like projectors and virtual reality headsets. The latter two options would be exceptional venues for people to appreciate the scope of 8K video.

2) 4K As the Norm

With 8K screens being the next step in TV resolutions, it comes as no surprise that practically every TV manufacturer has adopted 4K as the new normal. Scratch that, most anything that has to do with video will work with 4K. This means that cameras, recorders, and any other device that works with videos will be compatible with 4K. Maybe even smartphones, what with how more and more devices are connecting to the Internet of Things.

3) The Rise of the Digital Assistants

Artificial intelligence is getting more and more personal each year. Siri, Cortana, Alexa, and Google Assistant are all powerful examples of just how far digital assistants have come in recent years. They make it so much easier to work with tons of data, especially in environments where users don't have free use of their hands. One such field is the automotive industry. Voice-controlled digital assistants are absolutely perfect for smart cars. Being able to talk to your car and get it to do stuff while you focus on driving is a solid example of how digital assistants can embed themselves into our lives. These assistants can even take the form of family companions, housed in robot frames that serve as physically-present secretaries that manage schedules and appointments.

4) Autonomous Smart Cars

Speaking of cars, it is practically guaranteed that self-driving smart cars will be another prominent centerpiece of the show in 2017. CES in previous years have already showcased the tech, but 2017 could be the year where self-driving cars become commercially available. Companies like Google and Uber are already on the tail-end of their tests, which are doing surprisingly well considering the hundreds of millions of miles they have driven.

5) Focus on Sleep Technology

CES in 2017 will feature technologies on a criminally overlooked aspect of human life: sleep. This year's show will be the first time that sleep tech will have its own marketplace. Everything sleep-related will be showcased in this area, from smart beds and white noise to silent alarms and bedroom lighting. It will definitely be interesting to see what tech will be put on display, especially for those that have some trouble getting a good night's rest.

6) Virtual Reality Content

2016 was the year where virtual reality hardware was made available to consumers. 2017 could be the year where virtual reality becomes appealing enough for people to buy into. The most wow-inducing content will no doubt come to the high-powered headsets connected to beefy computers – all of which cost a pretty penny. What will be truly interesting to see, however, is the development of virtual reality powered by smartphones. Google Daydream, Samsung Gear VR, and similar devices are surprisingly cheap and pair with a cellphone to work. Even Microsoft's HoloLens augmented reality kit could make an appearance in this year's show.

7) Snapdragon 835

Qualcomm's signature processor is used in a wide variety of devices, which is why its teaser announcement for the 835 is a pretty big deal for smartphone enthusiasts. The numerical jump from the Snapdragon 820/821 to the 835 suggests that the 835 should have significantly superior performance over the 820/821. While most major manufacturers like Apple and Huawei create their own processors, Qualcomm's processors are usually found in off-brand devices that provide comparable specs at significantly lower costs. The unveiling of the 835 could signal a new wave of high-power, low-cost smartphones in the future – perfect for trying out phone-based VR on a budget.

8) 5G Connectivity

We may get to see what the next generation of mobile wireless internet technology will look like this CES 2017. With so many technologies relying heavily on wireless internet access, it should come as no surprise that work is being done to improve mobile access to the Internet. BT, Nokia, Ericsson – these companies and other heavy-hitters are looking to reach speeds of 20Gbps at a latency of just 1 millisecond. If someone can present this new tech in 2017, we'll see a glimpse of it at this year's CES.

9) Faraday Future's Production Line

The upstart company wowed crowds in last year's CES with its futuristic electric concept car, the FFZero1. The company has had a troubled year since then, from the reveal that the FFZero1 was a show car (i.e. will not be produced) to supply problems and top executives leaving the company. However, the company's impact in CES 2016 still left many consumers curious enough to keep an eye on what the company will actually churn out. CES 2017 will be the opportunity for Faraday Future to show off what it has done over the year. This will reveal whether the company's misfortunes are a mere setback or a sign of it's true troubles.

To Conclude,

It is worth noting, however, that many other pieces of exciting new tech gadgets will be featured at CES 2017. This ranges from industry titans offering new versions of their best-selling wares to fresh startups bringing potentially disruptive new tech into the fold. Yet even these tidbits of information might help whet your appetite for when the show starts on January 5, 2017!

